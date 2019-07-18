By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
ENGLEWOOD — With 10 competitive motorcycle and trike categories, today’s Bike Night on Dearborn Street may attract unique riders and their expensive toys.
“There were fewer categories the last time we had Bike Night in April,” said Norm Coleman of the Moose Lodge 1933 and Moose Riders. “Full Throttle magazine added more categories and will be judging 10 different categories of bikes at our event. We expect that will bring a large crowd and lots of unique bikes.
“People come from all over the region to bike night.”
Another crowd-pleaser planned for tonight’s event is the six-piece band Maiden Cane. The local rock group specializing in recreating the high energy rock shows of the ‘70s and ‘80s. They perform songs from Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Def Leppard, Kansas, Boston and others. They’re scheduled to play from 8-10 p.m.
“The warm-up band is Wild Horses (6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.) and the opening band is Rock It (5 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Rock It is a local duet who played at the lodge and around town,” Coleman said. “There will be at least 25 vendors including Leather or Not. A specialty cigar guy will have a booth and many more. There will be food and beverages. The Siesta Trolley will be shuttling people up and down Dearborn Street. People can go window shopping because some of the businesses stay open later. The trolley lets you see the sights along Dearborn or just ride it for fun.”
Englewood Moose Riders, the Moose and Women of the Moose are sponsoring Englewood Bike Night night at Pioneer Park, 345 W. Dearborn St. They partnered with Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson, Full Throttle Magazine and The Fran Haasch Law Group. The event is free. Participants for the bike/trike competition can register for $10 per bike. Registration is 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the bike show booth. There will be trophies awarded.
Last month, the Moose Lodge gave about $1,000 to a relative of a fallen biker to help with her college fund.
“This is one of our bigger fundraisers,” Coleman said. “We give funds back to charities in the Englewood area. We recently gave checks to Moose Haven and the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.”
No coolers are allowed inside the park.
Check out www.facebook.com/englewoodbikenights for updates.
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
