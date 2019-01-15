ENGLEWOOD — It was the toughest $1,000 raised by the Moose Riders so far.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Area board listened quietly Monday as members of an emotionally charged audience spoke, sometimes loudly. Some pointed fingers at motorcycle riders, and others at business owners.
The Moose Riders 1933 applied for a $1,000 grant from the CRA to help pay for off-duty officers to police their planned Bike Night event April 20 at Sarasota County’s Pioneer Park on West Dearborn Street.
But the debate ran deeper than the grant request. Some neighbors and business owners say events like Bike Night have outgrown the park and have a detrimental effect on West Dearborn Street. Rather than bringing customers to the shops, they attract some people who park illegally, party loudly and leave trash behind.
More than a dozen people spoke before the vote. One resident who lives four blocks from the park said he hears at least 15 to 20 bikers lining Dearborn Street when they leave Bike Night in groups. He said they go much faster than the speed limit. He was also concerned about biker gangs like Hells Angels or “the Mayans” coming to the Moose Bike Nights. Another man said he’s concerned Bike Nights are advertised regionally in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice and could attract hundreds of people to West Dearborn Street.
For Joyce Colmar, an attorney who owns Vino Loco restaurant and wine shop across Dearborn Street from Pioneer Park, she said she doesn’t mind bikers.
“I used to ride a motorcycle,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with bikers. What I didn’t appreciate was my bench being damaged. It cost $400 to replace. There was trash left all over my property. People were intoxicated.”
Colmar said bikers rode across private property, parked everywhere and some were drunk. She said she added fencing to protect her business and her additional lot on West Dearborn.
While Colmar spoke, a man yelled at her in disagreement with her observations after the Bike Nights event. Colmar said this is what happens when a person tries to speak and others become combative.
Dawn Marie Lee, owner of Barbarino’s Pizzeria on Magnolia Avenue, just around corner from the park, said she was in favor of Bike Nights but changed her mind after seeing a flier advertising “Girls, Girls, Girls” at one event.
“What’s next, a wet T-shirt contest?” Lee asked the CRA board.
A man yelled out “would that be for just women or could men join?” Lee snapped back, saying the issue is serious.
“Barbarino’s is losing business because of all of the events held at the park,” she said. “Our business is 60 percent down because of so many events with food and alcohol. We are losing so much it hurts.”
Norm Coleman, president of the Moose Riders 1933, attempted to clear up misunderstandings about the Bike Night events. He said Bert’s Harley-Davidson in El Jobean, which partners with the Moose Riders, created the flier. After Coleman learned Lee was upset, he made sure the fliers were changed and wouldn’t have that language on future advertisements.
He said club volunteers cleaned the park and continued all along Dearborn Street, picking up old trash that had nothing to do with Bike Night. He said bikers who parked on the sidewalks on the first Bike Night weren’t allowed to park there again. He said the event isn’t supposed to compete with local businesses but enhance them.
“We were told by businesses who stayed open on Bike Nights that they saw a 30-percent increase that night,” he said. “We petitioned businesses and asked if they would like to stay open. Like with Dawn Marie, I want anyone with a problem or concern to speak to me. I will answer the phone. I will deal with the issue. I will work on a solution.”
Coleman said the Moose Riders used a trolley to shuttle bikers to local restaurants to eat or have a beer. By using a punch card system, bikers who patronized the open businesses could return with a full card and receive a free beer from a vendor.
“We were promoting business not trying to stop it,” he said. “We want people to spend some money on Dearborn Street. Our club wants to make money so we can give it back to the community. We (Moose Riders) have given $80,000 into the community.”
Coleman said there wasn’t underage drinking or drunks receiving beer from lodge volunteers at the event. He said the volunteers are “tip certified” and trained to know when to stop serving and who to card if they look too young.
Chris Phelps, a business owner and Pioneer Days coordinator, reminded all in the standing-room-only crowd that there shouldn’t be an “us-against-them” mentality. She said the CRA was supposed to have a plan for the park, and it hasn’t been developed or vetted.
“We’ve heard complaints about noise, public intoxication and vandalism, all of this is covered by the law,” she said. “There’s no reason for Tom Knight (Sarasota County Sheriff) not to increase his budget for the south side of Englewood. Instead of buying more equipment, he could hire more people to work to protect Englewood.”
CRA board member Elaine Miller suggested holding a couple of visioning workshop for the public to work together and establish goals for the park. Many in the crowd, including Lee and Phelps, agreed to the idea.
The board voted unanimously to approve the $1,000 grant.
The CRA is phasing out the grant program next year.
