Paul DeMello kneels need the gravesite of his twin boys who drown during a memorial Saturday. DeMello's friend Rick Pierce, who is a pastor, addresses the crowd of about 400 bikers about drowning and having faith in God after a tragic situation and when times are good.
"Leaders of the Pack" getting ready to lead over 300 bikers riding in the 10th annual Just Against Children Drowning charity run.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Suzy Montgomery and Tobey Sheares display the 10th annual Just Against Children Drowning charity run T-shirt many of the biker wore during the charity run.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Luis Tirrado drove his Road King from Jacksonville to participate in the 10th annual Just Against Children Drowning charity run.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bikers register at the sign-in table at the beginning of the Just Against Kids Drowning charity run.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Mark Smith, one of more than 300 bikers, registers at the sign-in table at the beginning of the 10th annual Just Against Children Drowning charity run.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
More than300 bikers participated in the 10th annual Just Against Children Drowning charity run.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
More than 300 bikers supported the 10th annual Just Against Children Drowning charity run to Port Charlotte, Venice and ended with a concert at the Twisted Fork.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Hundred of bikers participated in the 10th annual Just Against Children Drowning charity run.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Paul DeMello kneels need the gravesite of his twin boys who drown during a memorial Saturday. DeMello's friend Rick Pierce, who is a pastor, addresses the crowd of about 400 bikers about drowning and having faith in God after a tragic situation and when times are good.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Paul DeMello, founder of Just Against Children Drowning, speaks to the crowd at the Twisted Fork on Saturday.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Holly Ruiz's son drowned in a pool at a friend's birthday party when was 6.
On Saturday, Holly Ruiz honored Adrian, who was known as AJ, as she wore a button that said "Never Swim Alone." Another button had a photo of AJ being held by Ruiz' late husband, Anthony.
It was her first time attending a Just Against Children Drowning motorcycle run, which took about 400 motorcyclists from Port Charlotte to a quiet stop at Restlawn Cemetery and then on to Englewood, Venice and back to a Harley-Davidson shop in Port Charlotte.
Joshua and Christian DeMello are buried in Restlawn Cemetery. They are the twin sons of Just Against Children Drowning founder Paul DeMello and the reason he started the organization 12 years ago.
"I am grateful to have been a part of this year's run, which fell on Adrian's 3½ year 'Angelversary,'" Holly Ruiz said. "I’m truly thankful for Adrian being honored also."
A photo of AJ was displayed at the gathering at the Twisted Fork at the end of the run, along with those of other children who have died.
Ruiz now speaks throughout Florida about the dangers of child drowning.
"People don't know a child can drown in less than 2 inches of water," she said.
A concern of hers is tourists coming to Florida and renting homes or condos that don't have to have baby gates on them to protect children from drowning.
"New homes must have the gates on pools," she said. "But nothing's being done about old homes. People come here on vacation and don't realize a child can get in the pool if there's no gate or other layer of protection and drown in minutes."
Paul DeMello said the event raised $9,800.
"It is about awareness," he said. "There were 98 drownings in Florida last year. I don't want any parent to go through what myself and others experienced. Drowning prevention layers and water safety is paramount."
DeMello incorporated the foundation in 2010 and works to help people get pool barriers, gets children swimming lessons and get adults CPR lessons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.