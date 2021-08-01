EL JOBEAN — After suffering a mini stroke in March, 53-year-old Lisa Smith bought a Dyna Street Glide Harley-Davidson.
Three months later, she decided to sign up to ride 3,266 miles and help set a new world record.
The Bradenton resident registered for the World Record Poker Run fundraising event from Port Charlotte to Sturgis, South Dakota. Friday morning, she began her journey on her 2016 sparkly, blue bike she named Jewel.
“I bought the motorcycle just to do this ride,” Smith said. “I figured if I have health issues, I want to do it while I still can. My husband is completely supportive.”
While this will be the longest ride Smith ever attempted on her own, her buddy Cheryl “Charlie” Burrage, 48, is joining her. Burrage said she’s ready for the long ride because she rode across country last year.
“I needed to get out of a toxic, horrible five-year relationship, so I got on my bike and I rode until I was exhausted,” she said. “I slept right next to my bike, which is my best friend I named Ruby. I made it to Vegas, saw the Grand Canyon and stayed in California and saw so many other things along the way.
“By the time I came back, I was healed. I was ready for my independence,” she said.
GOING FOR THE RECORD
Like Smith and Burrage, 142 other bikers signed up to break the Guinness World Record for longest poker run. On Thursday, bikers from all of the US quickly became friends at the registration reception at the Twisted Fork restaurant.
Poker runs are usually local events, and they don’t necessarily have to be only for motorcyclists. People can travel from one establishment to another in the course of a day, picking up playing cards along the way. When they arrive at the end of the run, prizes are often awarded for best poker hand, worst hand and other combinations.
The most miles ridden in a poker run is 3,123 by three people in the United Kingdom, according to Guinness.
“Our ride is 3,266 miles and has 144 riders, each has a GPS app on their cell phone that tracks their mileage. They are all registered with Guinness World Record,” said Port Charlotte resident Sonny Badger, who along with his wife of 24 years Angie or “Momma Badger” made their dream a reality.
The pair, who own a local business, loves riding and raising money for charities through poker runs. They combined the two and spent a year working with hotels and making contacts at bars in several states to establish the world’s largest poker run.
“Our daughter Dezaray, who we call Baby Badger, is riding with us. We also have Grammy Badger and Grandpa Badger and our oldest daughter Nerdy Badger, who doesn’t ride and likes to read books, is going to ride in our trailer that has all of the sponsors listed on it. It’s a true family affair along with more than 100 others,” Angie said.
It took four months for the Badgers to learn about their application to the Guinness World Records. Riders must accomplish several goals to certify the poker run. Each rider has a GPS tracking app on their cell phone and will be photographed with their poker card at designated stops in Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Wyoming and South Dakota.
They will learn if they broke the record in about six months. Riders must be at each stop within four hours of each other.
“We coincided the eight-day ride with the 40th anniversary at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip opening parade for the 81 annual Sturgis rally,” said Sonny, who rides a 2005 CVO Fat Boy. “We will have all of our veterans in the group ride up front for the parade.”
For Port Charlotte Patriot Rider Chapter 1 member Scott Martinez, 63, and his wife Joy, this ride is an extension of their month-long vacation.
“We are going with another couple Alan Duberg and Suzie Boland on the poker run,” Martinez said. “Then Joy and I will be going to Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, New Orleans and ride the Gulf Coast of Florida. This will be the longest ride we’ve done so far. I’ve been riding as long as I could put my leg over the motorcycle. I love it.”
HELPING BIKER DOWN
Every rider paid $1,800 to enter the run. The Badgers are donating a portion of the proceeds to the Biker Down nonprofit that helps victims of motorcycle accidents and their families.
“Very few poker runs are done to help bikers and their families,” Sonny said. “We ride for children, veterans and many other causes. I wanted this one to help the biker community.”
On Thursday, Laurie Montoya, president and founder of the nonprofit Biker Down, spoke to dozens of riders, encouraging them to have safety kits and reviewing some riding and survival techniques.
“There’s no way we will ever stop teens from texting and driving or people from ever not looking twice for bikers — our safety begins with us,” said Montoya, who started the organization after her friend nearly died in a motorcycle crash and had no after-care resources or help with medical bills.
“We have to buy $250,000 of uninsured motorist for our motorcycle. I’ve worked with so many bikers who suffered traumatic brain injury. We must be smart and wear protective glasses and gear. I see bikers wearing flip flops. That’s not safe or smart.”
North Port business owner, veteran and rider Hector “Spade” Munoz said he’s looking forward to the ride. He’s going to share videos with his young daughters and wife along the ride.
“This is pretty cool,” said Munoz, who is riding as a member of the AMVETS Plant City Post 44. “This is a once in a lifetime experience. I get to ride with a great group of people and help break a world record. It will be great.”
More than a dozen bikers are showcasing the ride on social media. Videos will be posted on The Badgers and the Biker Lifestyle and its YouTube channel. Biker Mica Neal of the Tampa Bay Area Cruisers launched the video channel Mica Unleashed just for the ride.
“I have four Go Pros and 360-view, and three others, and a pro camera attached so anyone can watch and enjoy the ride,” Neal said.
For more information on the Badgers, visit: FollowTheBadgers.com
For more information on Biker Down, visit: bikerdown.org
