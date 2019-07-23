ENGLEWOOD — A crowd of about 1,000 went quickly silent Saturday night for a few minutes in memory of Matt "One Shot" Huffman, the motorcyclist who died the day before in a crash on State Road 776.
The crowd was also asked to pray for "Tokie" Bobby Pridemore, a well-known biker, who also crashed at about the same time in a separate accident just a few yards from the one that killed Huffman.
The moment of silence occurred at Englewood Bike Night on West Dearborn Street, a periodic gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts and anyone else who enjoys rock music and and a night on the town.
But the good time paused for a somber remembrance, just before the second band of the night took the stage. Norm Coleman, who heads Englewood Bike Nights, told the crowd Tokie Bobby was likely going to recover from the crash.
"Tokie Bobby has been to every bike night we've ever had in Englewood," Coleman said. "He would be here tonight had he not crashed. Please pray for Tokie Bobby and remember Matt Hoffman and his family in your prayers."
On Tuesday, Nick Cuoco, gave an update on his friend who is still hospitalized.
"He's off the ventilator, he's going to be healing for a while, but it's nothing as serious as head trauma or broken bones," Cuoco said of Tokie Bobby's condition.
According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Greg Bueno, troopers worked two separate motorcycle crashes at about the same time (4:30 p.m.) Friday near State Road 776 at Tea Street, just east of Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson.
Hoffman, 56, of Rotonda West, was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson west on S.R. 776 on the inside lane. As he entered the turn lane and continued westbound, he struck a concrete curbed median, and was ejected off the motorcycle, according to FHP. Hoffman died at the scene.
Tokie Bobby Pridemore and another rider also crashed around the same time just a few yards from the other crash, friends said. They were allegedly traveling with Hoffman who was ahead of them in the pack. Photos posted by the Charlotte County Fire EMS show damage to a SUV that was hit in the back left side of the vehicle.
Witnesses reported when Hoffman hit the median, the SUV driver hit her brakes to avoid hurting him. The two motorcycle riders behind her hit the back left panel of the SUV and their bikes landed nearby. However, troopers said the report on the second collision is not complete.
Charlotte County Fire EMS reported that one patient (Tokie Bobby) was taken as a trauma alert to Lee County and one (unnamed rider) was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Friends of the local motorcycle riders said they were together in a pack Friday. Krisi Whetstone shared her thoughts on social media.
"Please keep in mind each and every one of these people involved have family friends and loved ones," Whetstone wrote. "Sometimes one slip of judgement call on the road can destroy so many. Let us keep each and every one of them in our thoughts and prayers. This was a terrible accident that has affected many in our community."
Tokie Bobby served two-tours in Vietnam. He is the founder of a nonprofit motorcycle organization Tokie Bobby’s Broken Bike Riding Club, which helps local veterans and encourages community service.
"Tokie Bobby is a real great guy, and does so much for the community as well," Whetstone wrote. "He's awesome."
Tokie Bobby owns a small biker "shack" Tokie Bobby's Broken Bike in the Gulf Cove area, with disassembled motorcycle parts hanging from his sign. His small saloon is a common stop for many area riders. He holds cookouts, fundraisers, remembers veterans on Memorial Day and goes to veterans park in Port Charlotte, benefits and organizes mystery rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.