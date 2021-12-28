PORT CHARLOTTE — Jillian Shank and Serene Tolliver were $2,000 richer after Bill Flecken gave them checks toward their careers in cosmetology.
The pair attend Charlotte Technical College learning a trade that can employ them for decades.
"That's what we like to do," said Bill Flecken, president of the Buffalo Bills Backers of Charlotte County. "It’s about helping single parents, children, disabled athletes and vocational students."
All season long, Buffalo Bills Backers members gather at All Star Sports Grill in Port Charlotte. They have raffles and add to the donation bucket for their year-end tailgate party giveaway.
They recently gave $10,000 in checks to several nonprofits in the region including Santa’s Helpers, the Port Charlotte High Lady Pirates Basketball team, Charlotte County Special Olympics, two Charlotte County Vocational Technical College scholarships, the Do the Right Thing of Charlotte County and North Port, Shop with a Cop Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program, the Port Charlotte Bandits and Charlotte Warriors youth football and cheer programs, and the Deep Creek Elks Auxiliary Giving Tree.
"We appreciate the $1,000 donation toward our Shop with A Cop program," said Chris Hall, with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
He said its "true partnership" works with Punta Gorda Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Highway Patrol along with Peace River Search and Rescue and its K-9s.
"It's an amazing countywide program that helps children and families," he said.
It all started about 25 years ago, when Bill and Kathie Flecken, Jim and Carole Gibson and Jerry and Sandy Davis formed the chapter and met at Michael’s Steakhouse. They moved into The Ball Park Restaurant for a year and then Atwater Restaurant. They all closed.
Then they were invited to Greektown, which became Boomer’s and then the All Star Sports Grill, which has become a Port Charlotte mainstay.
There are about 175 members, and more than 100 pack into every corner of the restaurant for Bills’ games. They sell a trove of Bills T-shirts in addition to raffle tickets each game to raise money for the community. There’s no annual fee or dues to be a Buffalo Bills Backer.
Lifelong Bill’s fan Bill Flecken says he’s so proud the group has donated more than $125,000 since the group formed.
"We love being able to give back to the community while cheering our team, win or lose, the community always wins," Flecken said.
For more information on the Buffalo Bills Backers, they have a Facebook page or write to them at billsbackerschar@aol.com
