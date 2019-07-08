ESr2wbingo070719

Fern Ballou accepts a $1,926 donation from Tiffany Bingo recently on behalf of Return to Work. The organization, known as R2W, is a nonprofit rehabilitation organization that provides free employment and vocational rehabilitation services to veterans and newly enabled Americans. For more information, visit www.return2work.org.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANNIE JOYCE
