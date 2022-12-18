Bit of Hope needs bit of help

ENGLEWOOD — As Hurricane Ian’s 150 mph winds battered her ranch, Suzanne Park was not worried about her herd of horses.
“They just huddled together and turned their butts to the wind,” she said.
Horses, and most livestock, have the instincts to survive storms.
The Bit of Hope Ranch, however, was another story.
At first glance, the 12-plus-acre ranch at 720 Texas St. in Englewood looks as if it came through the storm in good shape. But the work Park, her family and volunteers have done disguises a lot of the damage.
The roof over the horse stalls is peeled back. Every gate, but one, on the ranch is damaged and trees are still on top of fencing.
“We’re going to have to replace that whole roof or more because it’s not aligned now,” Park said.
She opened Bit Of Hope Ranch in 1995 — not dreaming it was going to be the answer to her prayers.
“When I was young I was a wannabe rider,” Park said. “I read books, drew pictures of horses. I had a come-to-Jesus meeting when I was in college and asked him to fulfill the passion in my heart for horses.”
It didn’t happen right away. But when the family bought the current Bit Of Hope property — most of the pasture is leased — she discovered it came with a horse.
“We were looking around and the weeds were chin high, really. Then all of a sudden this horse came walking through the weeds. Its name was Jasmine. It came with the property.”
Since then, she and her family — mostly the two youngest daughters — have taken in horses that no one else wants.
“Most of them have quirks, but we all do,” she laughed.
They rehabilitate and train the horses in hopes of finding the right home.
“We used to give them away when they were broke,” she said. “But we sell them now because we had people come get a horse for Christmas and they would send it back Jan. 15.
“Now we put work in on a horse and we believe it has value,” she said.
On the night Hurricane Ian hit, she had about 17 horses on the ranch. And, then she added a couple more.
“We have people we know in North Port call and their farm was flooding. It took us four hours to get to them because Interstate 75 was shut down. But we got their horses and put them with ours so they would be safe.”
Park said she lost many of her valuable volunteers for a while as they had their own homes to take care of. Now, many of them are back helping out, but she still could use more hands and she needs donations to build back the roof over her stalls, replace the gates, take trees off fences and rebuild if the fence is damaged.
“We’d like to get the repairs done before rainy season,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.