ENGLEWOOD — Victoria Valjan slid boxed toys onto the top shelf, stocking Englewood Walmart's toy department Thursday morning.
It's all in anticipation of the store's Black Friday sale, set for Nov. 5 - much earlier than normal.
While the traditional Black Friday is Nov. 26, the Friday after Thanksgiving, Walmart is changing the rules.
Instead of one big sale and in-store after-Thanksgiving doorbuster deals, for a second year, the big box chain is launching early Black Friday sales.
The idea came after the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. Walmart featured Black Friday sales online for three weeks. Specific deals go online a few days before they hit stores. Last year, the goal was to space things out and not encourage huge in-store crowds that could spread COVID-19.
Other big box retailers aren't sitting still while Walmart pushes early shopping deals. Best Buy, Target, and Amazon and Costco.
Walmart's Black Friday savings begin at 5 a.m. Friday and run through Sunday, or while supplies last.
The sales will continue each weekend, starting on Fridays though the main event, Nov. 26. Walmart is closed Thanksgiving day.
A TOY SHORTAGE
With thousands of unloaded shipping containers are on the way to American ports, customers may experience empty shelves at some stores, shipping issues from 2021’s ongoing COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions, low inventory and toy shortages.
Toy companies have been facing supply chain woes since the pandemic started and temporarily closed factories in China in 2020.
Then, U.S. stores temporarily cut back or halted production amid lockdowns. The situation has grown worsen since the spring, with companies having a hard time meeting surging demand for all sorts of goods from shoppers re-entering the world.
TONKA TROUBLES
According to the National Retail Federation, some stores won't get bulkier toys that will be left in factories in China until after the holidays. Larger, hard-to-transport toys won't make it in the shipping containers.
On average, holiday sales account for 20% of the overall retail industry. And 85% of the toys are made in China, estimates The Toy Association CEO Steve Pasierb.
One-third of the Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks made in China will be left behind until after the holidays, according to the company. Getting the bulky, yellow truck to the U.S. now costs about 40% of the retail price, which is roughly $26 — up from 7% a year ago.
"We’ve never left product behind in this way," Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun, told the Associated Press. Basic Fun is a Florida-based toymaker, which reduced its workforce by 10% at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Foreman calculates 1,800 Tonka trucks fit on each 40-foot container which cost $20,000 per container. The company would pay $11 each per toy truck which is up from an average of $1.75 each in a typical year. Now, the company is focusing on shipping smaller items like Mash’ems — soft, squishy, water-filled collectibles — onto containers to maximize the total dollar value of the container and profit margins. Foreman estimates he can fit $150,000 worth of Mash-ems in a container versus $40,000 of Tonka trucks.
"We really had no choice," he told the AP.
ALTERNATIVES TO SHIPS
Toy companies are trying to find containers to ship their goods while searching for alternative ports. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has publicly offered up Florida ports.
The snarls are so severe that some retailers are telling companies they don’t want products if they’re shipped after mid-October. That’s because products that typically took four to six weeks from when they left a factory in China to landing at a U.S. distribution center now take 12 to 16 weeks, according to Marc Rosenberg, a toy consultant.
Costs of containers on ships have increased more than six-fold from last year with some brand executives saying they’ve gone up to $20,000 from roughly $3,000 a year ago. That has forced big retailers like Walmart and Target among others to charter their own ships.
But while analysts expect strong growth in 2021, many toy companies said they’ll see their sales reduced because they won’t be able to fulfill orders on hot items, particularly surprise hits. They are also incurring big costs that will force some toy companies to shutter.
Toy executives can't raise prices any more than 10% — even though it won’t completely cover the higher costs — because they’re worried about shopper reaction, according to the National Retail Federation.
Mattel Inc., the nation’s largest toy company, recently warned it's raising prices this holiday to "offset higher shipping costs."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.