The resurgence of hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 delta variant is putting a critical strain on blood supplies, according to blood center.
SunCoast Blood Centers is putting out the call to the community donate blood and platelets to help ease the local and national blood crisis.
The nonprofit organization that serves Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee counties has extended the hours at its blood centers over the next few days.
In the last 24 hours, three area hospitals used an unprecedented amount of blood products, said John Hall, SunCoast Blood Centers chief operating officer.
“SunCoast is down to less than a one-day blood supply that serves 15 local hospitals,” Hall said. “As blood drives are getting canceled from the COVID-19 surge, we are asking people in our community to help in this time of crisis and donate immediately.”
All SunCoast donor centers will remain open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14.
Locations include:
• 2150 Tamiami Trail, Suite 17, Port Charlotte.
• 539 U.S. 41 Bypass, Bird Bay Plaza, Venice.
• 1760 Mound St., Sarasota.
For more information and additional locations, visit suncoastblood.org or call 1-866-972-5663.
SunCoast also has concierge program where donors can give blood in their homes. Call 844-972-6819 for information or to schedule.
