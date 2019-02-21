ENGLEWOOD — Being more recognizable at community events is one of many year-long goals the Community Health Action Team aims on achieving.
For several months, the group addressed identifying and promoting preventative messages on alcohol, tobacco, illicit drug and inhalant abuse.
The group examined teen vaping and "Juuling" after the Centers for Disease Control announced in 2018 that it's become a national epidemic.
Last month, members discussed how Students Working Against Tobacco in Sarasota County and Florida worked with Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) on a bill to prohibit smokers from lighting up on Sarasota County beaches.
Members learned that students recently asked North Port and Sarasota commissioners to raise the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 years old and to create a local Tobacco Retailer License in Sarasota County prohibiting advertising popular flavors of tobacco products including Juul cartridges targeted at youths.
CHAT is also focusing on finding any prevention and mental health resources available in Englewood or other parts of Sarasota or Charlotte County and bringing them to Englewood.
"We want to establish resources here that we can pass along in the community," said board chair Dave Wertman. "You want to know why they aren't coming to Englewood if they are not here, and how we can get them here. We also want to be able to promote those resources. The worst thing that could happen is having a resource here and then having it underutilized. We don't want people to say it doesn't work, we instead want to help people."
As new community outreach efforts, the group plans on creating messages targeting parents and grandparents with a different approach for each generation. They believe social media can be a "great strategy" in reaching to parents. The group will design printed materials and peer to peer conversation with grandparents.
The group is sending members or Sarasota County Health Department representatives to Health in Motion Bus at Elsie Quirk Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5 at 100 Dearborn Street.
There will also be a rep at the Lemon Bay Region A.A.C.A. 33rd annual car and swap meet on March 10 at401 N. Indiana Ave. They will be at the 2019 Charlotte County Senior Games in March, at Tringali Park during monthly activities at 3460 N Access Rd. and the YMCA open house in August and November at 701 Medical Blvd. in Englewood.
The group is also promoting health and aging in Sarasota County.
Aleksandra Fitzgibbons, Department of Health coordinator, explained about an age-friendly survey. She wants the public to fill it out.
"It takes less than 10 minutes to complete," she said. "It will help the County Health Department with some of its upcoming vision for the future. With support from Sarasota County government and The Patterson Foundation, the Senior’s Advisory Council (appointed by County Commission) all agreed to serve as the reviewing Council for the Age Friendly Sarasota Action Plan."
The survey found at www.research.net/r/NXZ5JMK includes questions like what would you like to see in a neighborhood? Do you want well-lit sidewalks with wheelchair and bicycle access, well maintained streets, beach and public transportation access.
It also asks about affordable housing for adults of varying incomes including how important are homes that are equipped with no-step entry, wider doorways, grab bars in bathrooms? Other questions were should local adult communities with shared facilities and outdoor spaces and should there be well-maintained and safe low-income housing.
The results will help the county update the Age Friendly Sarasota Action Plan and the Englewood Community Health Improvement Plan.
"I am excited to share news about new developments intended to help institutionalize this work so that Age Friendly Sarasota can continue to support efforts to make Sarasota County truly a community for all ages," Fitzgibbons said. "This is where the community can help. There are changes we need to make institutionally for the aging process in the United States."
The members are working on getting a booth at the Englewood Farmer's Market on Thursdays to spread the word about CHAT. They believe they can reach a multitude of seniors and others from nonprofits and churches who could benefit from having more resources about health or just maybe want to join the committee and help promote healthy living in Englewood.
The group will be focusing on community resources in the next quarter. They want to bring in guest speakers to learn about available resources for recovery, drug or alcohol addiction, suicide, mental health and coping skills.
The next meeting is 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 19 at St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. The public is welcome.
