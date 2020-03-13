With the scent of spring in the air and rising temperatures, manatees are migrating out of their warm-water winter havens.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds boaters and personal watercraft operators to slow down and keep an eye out for manatees in waterways this spring. They’re spreading out in waters throughout the state.
“Spring is one of the best times to be out on the water, but it’s also a very active time for manatees.” FWC Imperiled Species Management Section Lead Ron Mezich cautioned in a recent press release.
“Boaters can make a big difference and avoid injuring or killing manatees by slowing down and being alert this spring,” Mezich said.
Basic manatee info
Adult manatees, which average 20 years in the wild, typically reach lengths of nine to 10 feet and sometimes as much as 13 feet long, and weigh 1,000 pounds.
Manatees inhabit both fresh and saltwater bodies. Moss grows on their backs when they’ve been foraging in fresh water and barnacles in saltier waters. Manatees are herbivores, earning them the nickname “sea cows.” They’ll forage eight hours a day feeding on seagrasses and other aquatic vegetation.
Manatees rest anywhere from two to 12 hours a day. They will suspend near the water’s surface or lie on the bottom for several hours at a time. Manatees can hold their breath for as long as twenty minutes when resting. But when they’re active, manatees must surface every three to five minutes to breathe.
The Florida manatee, a sub-species of the West Indian manatee, have been known to travel up the eastern coastline into Georgia, the Carolinas, and even as far north as Massachusetts during warmer months. In the Gulf, Florida manatees have been found in the coastal waters of Louisiana and occasionally as far west as Texas.
Florida, however, is the home base for manatees in the United States. In the annual winter aerial survey, when manatees cluster in warm-water havens, researchers recorded 5,733 manatees in waters throughout the state, with 2,394 spotted on the East Coast and another 3,339 in waters along the West Coast.
Love in the water
When the waters warm, the manatees grow amorous. The spring and summer months see manatees gathering into mating herds with several bull manatees pursuing a cow until she’s ready to mate.
“It’s very common to see mating herds in Florida waters during the spring and summer months,” FWC spokeswoman Michelle Kerr said. “And if you encounter a herd, it’s important to watch from a distance as these large, strong animals are focused on mating. Bystanders that get too close could be seriously injured.”
Females give birth to their first calf generally between the ages of four and seven years old. The gestation time for the pregnant manatee is 13 months. Manatees only give birth, on average, to one calf every three to five years. The calf stays with the mother for up to two years.
Manatee mortalities
Out of the 142 dead manatees the FWC reported for the first two months of 2020, 15 of those manatees, 11%, died due to injuries caused by watercrafts.
Most of the manatee deaths so far this year were due to undetermined causes, many times undetermined due to the poor condition of the carcasses. The cold snaps, though not as severe as in past years, led to 19 manatee deaths due to cold stress. Also, eight immature manatees died from perinatal causes.
In 2019, the FWC reported 606 dead manatees by year’s end. The causes of those manatee deaths include:
• 135 from boat and other watercraft injuries
• Five from canal and boat lock injuries
• Six from other human causes
• 71 from perinatal causes in immature manatees
• 60 from cold stress
• 80 from various natural causes
• 119 from undetermined causes
• 129 reported but unrecoverable manatees
To learn more about manatees or other Florida wildlife, visit myfwc.com
