ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee has announced the 2019 Englewood Pioneer Days Parade grand marshal is Bobbi Sue Burton.
Burton is executive director of Project Phoenix, a nonprofit organization she founded nine years ago to help Englewood's needy children, single parents, families who have endured a catastrophe, the working poor and overwhelmed teachers. She organizes weekly dinners for the homeless at Indian Mound Park and oversees the Project Phoenix resale store on West Dearborn Street.
The 46-year-old is also battling metastatic stage 4 cancer. Over the past year, she has spent many days in hospital care for treatments.
"… As an advocate for those who may not have as much of a voice in the community, Bobbi Sue Burton has been an asset to Englewood for several years," states her nomination. "Between spending time with family, running Project Phoenix, setting up a weekly dinner for those needing a meal, as well as many other selfless acts; I believe Bobbi Sue Burton deserves the honor of being named this year's grand marshal.
"Even if she didn't plan to be the face of Project Phoenix, she did so with grace and has been wonderfully optimistic and open regarding personal challenges," the nomination states.
The nomination made the decision quite easy. Bobbi Sue will represent the town in the 63rd annual Pioneer Days Parade.
There are lots of Pioneer Days events coming up and even some beginning this weekend. The final Build-a-Boat Workshop is scheduled Saturday. The Little Miss/Mr. Englewood Pageant is also Saturday.
For information on all upcoming events, please visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Also, find Englewood Pioneer Days on Facebook to see the video of Bobbi Sue Burton's surprise presentation of her grand marshal announcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.