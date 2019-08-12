ESgrandmarshal081319a

Englewood Pioneer Days Chair Chris Phelps presents Bobbi Sue Burton with a framed certificate honoring Burton as the 2019 Pioneer Days Grand Marshal. Burton, who is director of Project Phoenix, will lead the Pioneer Days Parade on Labor Day.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee has announced the 2019 Englewood Pioneer Days Parade grand marshal is Bobbi Sue Burton.

Burton is executive director of Project Phoenix, a nonprofit organization she founded nine years ago to help Englewood's needy children, single parents, families who have endured a catastrophe, the working poor and overwhelmed teachers. She organizes weekly dinners for the homeless at Indian Mound Park and oversees the Project Phoenix resale store on West Dearborn Street.

The 46-year-old is also battling metastatic stage 4 cancer. Over the past year, she has spent many days in hospital care for treatments.  

"… As an advocate for those who may not have as much of a voice in the community, Bobbi Sue Burton has been an asset to Englewood for several years," states her nomination. "Between spending time with family, running Project Phoenix, setting up a weekly dinner for those needing a meal, as well as many other selfless acts; I believe Bobbi Sue Burton deserves the honor of being named this year's grand marshal.

"Even if she didn't plan to be the face of Project Phoenix, she did so with grace and has been wonderfully optimistic and open regarding personal challenges," the nomination states.

The nomination made the decision quite easy. Bobbi Sue will represent the town in the 63rd annual Pioneer Days Parade.

There are lots of Pioneer Days events coming up and even some beginning this weekend. The final Build-a-Boat Workshop is scheduled Saturday. The Little Miss/Mr. Englewood Pageant is also Saturday.

For information on all upcoming events, please visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.

Also, find Englewood Pioneer Days on Facebook to see the video of Bobbi Sue Burton's surprise presentation of her grand marshal announcement.

