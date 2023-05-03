ENGLEWOOD — A beachfront home in Boca Grande sold for $16.89 million, Michael Saunders & Company reported this week.
The 4,817-square-foot beachfront home is the second-highest sale this year in the Gasparilla Island community.
ENGLEWOOD — A beachfront home in Boca Grande sold for $16.89 million, Michael Saunders & Company reported this week.
The 4,817-square-foot beachfront home is the second-highest sale this year in the Gasparilla Island community.
“True beachfront homes have rarely entered the Boca Grande market the past few years,” Michael Saunders & Co. agent Carol Stewart stated in a press release. “The sellers built the home in 1999 and created many memories with family and friends.”
The home is situated on 1.17 acres at 4515 Shore Lane, a sandy, private road. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home closed for $2.89 million over the list price. It was on the market for 13 days.
The house features a pool, classic woodwork and cabinetry, wood flooring, a spacious primary suite, guest room and multiple living areas on the first floor, and two en-suite guest bedrooms, a separate living space and expansive waterfront terrace on the second level, the press release states. There is an elevator and a four-car garage.
Ipe decks overlook the Gulf of Mexico and natural landscape as well as an elevator from the four-car garage to the second and third levels.
"The Shore Lane property ranks among the highest-ever residential sales in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties. In April, another Boca Grande home closed for $1.8 million more," the release states.
Stewart said the couple who purchased the estate are second-generation Boca Grande homeowners who are part of a family partnership that owns another nearby home.
“The buyers really wanted this home. It’s 17 beachfront properties south of their family home,” Stewart said.
Stewart is a longtime Boca Grande resident who works out of Michael Saunders & Co.’s Boca Grande office.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.