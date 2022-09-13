The historic Amory Memorial Chapel once called Gasparilla Island's historic African-American community to worship. Located on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island, in the Gasparilla Island State Park, the chapel has experienced periodic flooding since Hurricane Irma in 2017. The nonprofit Barrier Island Parks Society hopes to muster help to preserve the historic chapel.
The historic chapel that served as the house of worship for when Gasparilla Island saw a African-American community was in poor condition before the nonprofit Gasparilla Island Barrier Island Society and others worked to restore and maintain. The chapel needs help again.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE BARRIER ISLAND PARKS SOCIETY
The historic Amory Memorial Chapel once called Gasparilla Island's historic African-American community to worship. Located on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island, in the Gasparilla Island State Park, the chapel has experienced periodic flooding since Hurricane Irma in 2017. The nonprofit Barrier Island Parks Society hopes to muster help to preserve the historic chapel.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
The historic chapel that served as the house of worship for when Gasparilla Island saw a African-American community was in poor condition before the nonprofit Gasparilla Island Barrier Island Society and others worked to restore and maintain. The chapel needs help again.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE BARRIER ISLAND PARKS SOCIETY
BOCA GRANDE — There are few landmarks on Gasparilla Island and Boca Grand that commemorate a once-vibrant African American community.
There's the back "Caribbean Room" of The Temptation restaurant and what had been the balcony of the San Marco Theatre in Boca Grande. Both locations are reminders to the Jim Crow days mandating the separation of people based on race in public places.
But nothing better represents the Black island community than the Amory Memorial Chapel, situated on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island, in Gasparilla State Park.
Originally called the Shiloh Baptist Church, it was built by Louise and Roger Amory in 1959. A traveling minister conducted services for the island's Black community, people who primarily worked on the phosphate docks nearby.
Both Baptist and Methodist services in the chapel.
With the demise of phosphate shipping from Gasparilla Island in 1979, the Black community shrank, and many of its members moved to mainland communities. The remaining members of the community left after they saw their homes condemned due to periodic flooding in 1981.
The chapel sat vacant until 1996, when a concerted effort — made up of the Gasparilla Island Conservation Improvement Association, the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, Lee County Historic Preservation Board, The Venice Foundation and Barrier Island Parks Society — sought to restore and preserve the chapel.
In 1998, the Parks Society took over the management and rental of the chapel for marriages, conferences, meetings, conferences and other events.
The Barrier Island Parks Society remains optimistic the chapel will be preserved for years to come. Members will be calling on the community to help with its latest challenge.
But once again, flooding is proving a problem.
Parks Society Executive Director Sharon McKenzie said in the wake Hurricane Irma in 2017 and with subsequent storms, the chapel was flooded. Much of the sand dune that protecting the chapel was washed way.
This year hasn't seen major storms.
The Parks Society also hopes to repair the small bell steeple leaning to the north due to rotting wood. Besides tacking repairs, members also intend to stage historical displays and events in the upcoming year 2023.
The Parks Society is a nonprofit that doesn't shy away from challenges and has taken on the restoration of lighthouses on Gasparilla Island and other historical projects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.