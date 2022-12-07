The Port Boca Grande Lighthouse is the oldest wood frame structure on Gasparilla Island and has been a beacon to mariners since 1890. The house-style lighthouse is home to a museum that opened in 1999.
BOCA GRANDE — The Barrier Island Parks Society has its annual Lighting of the Lighthouse for Saturday evening.
BIPS members have decorated the historic Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum with thousands of lights for the holidays, and have planned its event for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the society announced in an email to The Daily Sun.
The evening will feature live music, fellowship, holiday shopping and silent auction. Wine will be served for a small donation.
The annual countdown to the lighting of the holiday lights will take place between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The state park's beaches on Gasparilla Island, including the beach at the two lighthouses, have been reopened following Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Beaches on the island remain closed.
The historic lighthouse and museum, nicknamed the “Great Lady,” is at 880 Belcher Road, Boca Grande, on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island. The community has celebrated the Lighting of the Lighthouse each year since 1990.
Barrier Island Parks Society, BIPS is a nonprofit organization that manages and preserves the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum, the Amory Memorial Chapel, and the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse.
Friends of Cayo Costa and Friends of Stump Pass are steering committees of Barrier Island Parks Society. BIPS is the official support organization for four barrier island Florida State Parks, Cayo Costa, Don Pedro, Gasparilla and Stump Pass.
