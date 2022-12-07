Boca Grande Lighthouse

The Port Boca Grande Lighthouse is the oldest wood frame structure on Gasparilla Island and has been a beacon to mariners since 1890. The house-style lighthouse is home to a museum that opened in 1999.

BOCA GRANDE — The Barrier Island Parks Society has its annual Lighting of the Lighthouse for Saturday evening. 

BIPS members have decorated the historic Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum with thousands of lights for the holidays, and have planned its event for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the society announced in an email to The Daily Sun.


