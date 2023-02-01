Boca Royale East OK'd despite residents’ pleas

The filed plan for Boca Royale East shows where the new neighborhood will be built east of Boca Royale in Englewood. It is adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision, but outside the North Port city limits on a parcel called Winchester Ranch. Preto Boulevard and other roads will serve the new community, but they haven't yet been extended. Until then, construction vehicles will enter and exit the project site through the residential streets of Boca Royale.
SARASOTA — When the Sarasota County Board of Commission opened its last public hearing item shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Pat Neal had something he didn’t have at the planning commission hearing in December — supporters.
Neal wants to build 825 new homes on a 507-acre property immediately to the east of the country club, the first development within the Winchester Ranch area.
But even those residents who objected to Neal’s plan said they weren’t opposed to the rezoning, but rather Neal’s plan to allow construction vehicles to use the narrow, winding residential streets in the gated, country club community on their way to and from the building site.
Despite 600 signatures on a petition to deny a portion of Neal’s rezoning request and critical area plan amendment for his proposed Boca Royale East in Winchester Ranch, a smattering of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club residents came to the commission meeting to show support for the proposal.
The pleas of opponents fell on deaf ears as commissioners granted unanimous approval to the critical area plan amendment allowing vehicle access through the country club and the rezone petition.
Neal currently does not have access to the Boca Royale East property from the east, as construction of Preto Boulevard and an extension of Keyway Road has not yet occurred. Eventually, residents who live in the new development will be able to use those roads to get in and out of their community.
But for now, dump trucks, cement mixers, heavy-equipment haulers and subcontractor vehicles of all kinds will have to use the Boca Royale roads to get to the project.
Besides the alleged safety issues confronting the walkers, joggers, and golf carts on those streets, opponents claimed that Neal did not own the roads citing documents from the homeowners association to support their assertions.
But Neal’s attorney countered that as the master developer of the golf and country club, Neal Communities owns the roads and streets and is entitled to use them for that purpose.
The dueling claims led a smiling Commissioner Nancy Detert to ask during the rebuttal phase of the public hearing, “Does Pat Neal own the roads or not?”
“He owns the roads,” said Ed Vogler, the attorney for Neal Communities. “We only deed the roads at turnover, and that hasn’t happened.”
The nine residents wearing green T-shirts with words, “Green Means Go, Approve Boca East,” all pointed to the enhanced safety that would come with the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of Boca Royale Boulevard with S.R. 776.
They also mentioned the access country club residents would have through the new development to the future new road network within Winchester Ranch leading to Wellen Park’s town center.
“I know the area well,” said Commission Chairman Ron Cutsinger, of Englewood.
He called for the vote.
“I think this will open up a wonderful opportunity for the entire South County area…. What we’re getting here is worth a year or two of construction,” he added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.