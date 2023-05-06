“This is a first of its kind in the state,” DeYulio told the crowd. “The Conservancy is very proud of this accomplishment, trust and responsibility.”
Conservancy volunteers will monitor these properties for encroachments, ensure invasive plants are removed, and will survey the habitat for endangered gopher tortoises. The program is designed to help to promote public awareness of the importance of the natural ecosystems on these islands.
Linda Cotherman, vice president of the Conservancy and a Don Pedro Island resident for more than 40 years, recognized the shared mission between the Conservancy and WCIND for “stewardship of our precious natural resources.”
In 2018, Conservancy representatives approached WCIND with a vision that each of the seven WCIND properties on Knight and Don Pedro Islands be dedicated to an environmental purpose.
Plant inventories, aerial photos, property descriptions and proposed uses were submitted, and three years later an agreement was finalized between the Conservancy and WCIND for the proposed activities.
The emphasis on environmental stewardship, the monitoring of the endangered gopher tortoises, the management of coastal resources and the impact of educational activities are just a few of the benefits provided by this partnership.
The WCIND is a multi-county organization covering Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties. It helps county and local governments maintain public navigation channels and inlets, boater recreation, environmental education, marine law enforcement, and boating safety and education, and recreation and conservation.
The Bocilla Islands Conservancy Inc. is a nonprofit organization in Charlotte County on that focuses on the Bocilla Islands Chain, including Palm Island, Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island and Thornton Key.
The Conservancy is dedicated to the preservation and protection of green space on these barrier islands. Using donations, the Conservancy has acquired 11 island properties to protect them from development and preserve green space on the islands.
The Conservancy also provides education and environmental awareness to island residents and visitors about the habitats, foliage and fauna of these islands, and has developed an eco-educational park that includes a native plant demonstration garden, educational brochures and signs and wildlife habitat.
