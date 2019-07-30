Detectives are investigating after jail workers found a dead body outside the Charlotte County Jail Tuesday morning.
The deceased person was found on a bench outside the visitation center during regular patrols around 6:30 a.m. The visitation center is detached from the main jail facility.
"There are benches out there, and it's frequently a waiting place for people that have been either released or are waiting to pick somebody up," said Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Katie Heck. "It's definitely unusual that a person is deceased there."
Heck said the death did not appear to be suspicious, but the cause and manner had not been released Tuesday evening.
The deceased person was identified by detectives, but that person's identity is being held pending next-of-kin notification. CCSO had not yet made contact with the next of kin by Tuesday evening.
Heck verified the person was not a CCSO employee.
The Major Crimes Unit, the Internal Affairs Unit and Forensics Unit were all at the scene Tuesday morning. Jail visitation was closed until 1 p.m. while the scene was processed.
