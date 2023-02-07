SARASOTA — Middle school students in Sarasota County schools can still check out "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You" at their libraries, but now they'll need a parent's permission.
Following a challenge by a mother of a Venice Middle School student, School Board members voted Tuesday to allow the book to stay on middle school library shelves.
However, the book will be "flagged" so that a parent must first give permission for their child to check it out.
The book, by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, is an edition of "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America" by Kendi, that's "remixed for kids" and aimed at children 12 and up, according to the book cover.
The original novel was a National Book Award winner and was on several best-seller lists.
The edition has been in school libraries since about 2019, school officials said, part of a set of books that won the Sunshine State Young Readers Award that was presented by the Florida Association for Media in Education, a reader advocacy group.
Allison Euker, of Venice, said her child read the book, and she thought it was inappropriate for a middle school. She informed the principal of her concern.
A school-level "work group" of parents and teachers at Venice Middle School reviewed the book and decided it could stay in the school library, but should only be available for eighth-grade students to check out.
Euker appealed that decision and another work group — this time at the district level —reviewed the book. The group determined it could stay in the libraries, but it was OK for sixth- and seventh-grade students.
The mother then appealed the book to the School Board, which led to Tuesday's hearing.
Euker said the book violated Florida's new "Anti-WOKE" laws, which were championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the legislature during the 2022 session.
Part of the law prohibits curriculum or instruction in public schools that suggest students are responsible "for and must feel guilt, anguish or other forms of psychological distress" because of historical acts of racism.
The state also bans materials and instruction about critical race theory in schools.
"I saw it as a strongly one-sided perspective," Euker told board members at the hearing, saying it contained "repurposed Marxist content."
Rob Manoogian, the school district's supervisor for Instructional Materials & Library Services, explained to board members how Euker's complaint went through the district's processes for review by the school-level and district-level work groups.
He said in regard to the new state laws — which were enacted after Euker's original complaint — that the book was not part of instructional materials, but rather a "self-selected" book that students could choose whether or not to read.
School Board attorney Patrick Duggan agreed the criteria in the new laws is "more permissive" for self-selected books.
Manoogian said the authors state several times in the text that the book wasn't intended to be a history, but rather a perspective — and that other perspectives could be found in the library as well.
When the board opened up the public discussion — allowing two minutes for speakers, rather than the normal three minutes at full meetings — 20 people spoke, each one asking the board to leave the book on the shelves.
"As a Jew, it is concerning to me that you're considering banning 'Stamped,'" said Robin Williams of Sarasota. "It's an eye-opener and just the kind of book to stimulate intellectual growth."
Mike Weddell, of Venice, said the book was something students in a mostly white community like Venice should read.
"There is no book that can make a person feel guilty, but a good book will let a person feel empathy," he said.
Several people said that one parent who objected to a book her child had read shouldn't take away the right of every other student in the district to read the book.
One student, Tallulah Brand of Booker Middle School, also joined the conversation.
"You want to ban a book that says racism is bad — because it's racist?" she asked.
When it came to a vote, board member Tim Enos made a motion to stay with the recommendation of the district work group and leave the book on the shelves.
However, board chair Bridget Ziegler moved to amend the motion, adding the book require parent "notification," which was then changed to "consent," before a student could check it out. Ziegler's amendment carried 4-1 with Tom Edwards dissenting.
The motion to keep the book with parent consent was approved 5-0. The meeting was adjourned.
Momentarily.
Then the meeting was reconvened to clarify what the board voted on. Board members undid the vote and discussed for another 15 minutes whether to let high-schoolers check out the book without parents' permission.
The final motion was to allow the book to stay in the libraries, with middle school students needing parental permission to check it out, but no parental consent for high school students.
That motion won 3-2 with Ziegler and Edwards dissenting.
Several School Board members were asked after the meeting if they knew of any other library books in the system that were flagged for parent consent.
"No, I do not," board member Robyn Marinelli replied via email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.