ROTONDA WEST — Diane Shaw believes she has the support she needs to protest tax money for a sidewalk extension along Rotonda’s Boundary Boulevard.
Shaw and others have collected more than 500 signatures that tell Charlotte County officials not to use taxes to build sidewalks along the two-lane road that circles the community.
Charlotte County Public Works staff has proposed a $300 increase ceiling to the $100 Rotonda West Street and Drainage taxing unit annual assessment for next year’s budget. The increase will pay for the repaving and rejuvenation of 81 miles of roads and any necessary repairs to one or all of Rotonda West’s more than 20 bridges over the subdivision’s canal system.
The proposal also includes funding for sidewalks — and that troubles Shaw.
According to Public Works staff, the funding is not designated for any particular roadway. However, Shaw contends it’s meant for the 100 and 200 blocks of Boundary Boulevard, since residents of condominiums asked the advisory board to consider sidewalks for those blocks.
“We need proof that we need to spend that type of money,” Shaw said
Shaw intends to present her petition to the Rotonda West Street & Drainage MSBU Advisory Board when it meets at 9 a.m. June 10 at Charlotte’s West County Annex on San Casa Drive. She hopes Rotonda West residents will turn out for that meeting.
Funding the sidewalks created quite a stir on social media, to the point that Public Works operations supervisor Tara Mussellman posted a comment on a Rotonda West Facebook page to stem some of the misinformation last month. Someone had posted the county intended to spend $300 of the annual assessment on sidewalks.
“The proposed $400 rate at this time is broken down to $268 for reserve paving, $25 for reserve bridges, $25 for sidewalks and $82 for annual infrastructure maintenance,” Mussellman wrote. She also encouraged property owners with questions to call her at 941-575-3656.
Since then, Mussellman said Tuesday the response she’s heard has been split evenly — half of Rotonda West wants funds set aside for sidewalks, half don’t.
