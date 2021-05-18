Boys Fusion soccer team advances to regionals

The U19 North Port Fusion boys soccer team coached by Joey Sorbino won the Florida President's Cup on by May 9 beating Miami Strike Force 1-0. The team will now travel to Decatur, Alabama, to compete in the regional playoffs from June 9-13.
The team players are Austin Shearer, Alex Johnson, Kendrick Cryer, Thomas Simontchik, Dylan Marsh, Brady Waltimyer, Keaton Cryer, Justin Crehore, Paeten Westmorland, Michael Greggs, Nicolas Zidanavicios, Daniel Bogdanots, Paul Khailo, Andrew Grisales, Mathius Hipolito, Brian Gibbons, William Demelo, Elijah Telmanov and Liam Porter.
For more information, visit www.northportsoccer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.