Boys Fusion soccer team advances to regionals

The North Port Fusion U19 soccer team recently defeated the Miami Strike Force. The team will travel to Alabama to compete in the regional playoffs. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The U19 North Port Fusion boys soccer team coached by Joey Sorbino won the Florida President's Cup on by May 9 beating Miami Strike Force 1-0. The team will now travel to Decatur, Alabama, to compete in the regional playoffs from June 9-13.

The team players are Austin Shearer, Alex Johnson, Kendrick Cryer, Thomas Simontchik, Dylan Marsh, Brady Waltimyer, Keaton Cryer, Justin Crehore, Paeten Westmorland, Michael Greggs, Nicolas Zidanavicios, Daniel Bogdanots, Paul Khailo, Andrew Grisales, Mathius Hipolito, Brian Gibbons, William Demelo, Elijah Telmanov and Liam Porter.

For more information, visit www.northportsoccer.com.

