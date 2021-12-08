ENGLEWOOD — If the Boys & Girls Club gets to build a new club to serve Englewood kids, it's going to take fundraisers like Saturday night's "Evening of Hope."
"I'm really excited for many reasons — and one is because this fundraiser is sold out," said Lynn Dorler, CEO of the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club.
The event is planned for Magnolia's on the Bay, a brand-new upscale restaurant at 2395 N. Beach Road.
"I've seen photos on line of the new Magnolia's, and it's a gorgeous venue. We are honored to have one of the first large events at this new location," Dorler said. "It's going to be a wonderful night."
It's imperative to keep raising funds for a new $4 to $5 million building. Currently, the club is on the campus of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove.
The Boys & Girls Club kids gather there each day after school, but it's not ideal, and a bigger facility of their own, on a site more toward the middle of Englewood, would be much better. Something like the Port Charlotte site on Gibralter Drive.
Jumping to help were Sue and Rocket Atamanchuk, owners of the new Magnolia's on the Bay, and Laurie and Keith Farlow, owners of Farlow's on the Water, as part of a team to help with the fundraising event.
Ashley Dignam, Samantha Phillips, Dawn Hinck, Kim Pickett, Charlotte Walker and Alisha Laughlin are coordinating the $150-per-person Evening of Hope fundraiser.
"Kudos to this committee who did a fantastic job with organizing everything from the silent and live auction to the music and dinner," Dorler said. "We have some money raised for our building fund, but this helps, every bit helps us closer to our long-term goal."
Dorler and his team spoke to the Methodist Church to potentially build on the campus.
He also believes the Suncoast Humane Society space in Englewood may be an ideal spot centrally located in Englewood to serve students. If the animal shelter builds a new building, that space may be available, he said.
He also spoke to other churches in search of a new location.
"The dream is to own our own building where it's constructed for the activities and programs where the kids have ownership in a safe haven, instead of retrofitting into a build that already exists," he said. "When we were at Tiffany Square Plaza, we outgrew it. We are doing the same in the church. Now we need to build the proper space to serve more kids in Englewood and do a better job at serving them."
Dorler said a new building will bring college, trade school, entrepreneurial career preparation programs for middle and high school students.
"There may not have been a need for this at our club 10 years ago, but the workforce changed," he said.
He said students need workplace skills that they aren't getting elsewhere.
"They're learning a lot of stuff in school — but there's not enough time in the day to get to the experiences and opportunities needed in the work force," he said.
Employers are having a tough time finding skilled labor, he said.
"We have to teach those skills to our students," Dorler said. "We need to teach those skills so students learn about keeping a job and being productive and what being a good worker means."
Dorler said along with the jobs program, he wants a new club to be a hub for students to socialize and have stability after school.
"The schools have good after-school programs," he said. "It's those who can't go to that program or others that we want to have a club to go and we can keep an eye on them and make sure they are doing their homework, have computer access and moving in the right direction."
For more information on the Englewood Boys & Girls Club building fund or donations, call 941-743-1507 or visit www.bgcofcc.org or email lynn@bgcofcc.org
