ENGLEWOOD — Kristen Conti called it a match made in heaven.
The Boys & Girls Club outgrew its headquarters in an Englewood shopping center long ago.
That changed this week when the club’s 65 members were told they are moving into new digs sometime this summer. This week, Conti, the president of the Englewood Boys & Girls Club’s board of directors, announced a contract with Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, for the Boys & Girls Club to relocate.
“For years, the club’s lack of space has been a real problem,” Conti said. “We have been looking for a new building or space for a long time. We are so excited because this new partnership with the church is a match made in heaven.”
Jessica Anderson, who oversees the Englewood Club, says her staff can eventually serve 125 students, including Englewood Elementary students.
“With the new partnership with the church, I will have to hire new staff for the summer and fall program,” Anderson said. “We will also need time to box everything up and move soon.”
Now students like Corey Pooler, 14, of L.A. Ainger Middle School, can practice his saxophone and clarinet in the new building instead of in the kitchen at the Englewood Boys & Girls Club which is in McCall Plaza, diagonally across State Road 776 from the Englewood Walmart.
Anderson said the summer program, which costs $375 for eight weeks, is already full with a waiting list. She may be able to add more students by June after new staff is hired and trained.
Michael Weaver, pastor of the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, welcomes the Boys & Girls Club to the campus. Students will have access to the kitchen, sanctuary, side rooms and playground area.
“Usually when a program approaches a church, they need a lot of help, but in this case, they are a very healthy program and we have a healthy congregation so for us, it’s a perfect match,” Weaver said. “It’s Kingdom work. We’ve wanted to help the Boys & Girls Club because we don’t use the church during the daytime hours when they need it. Now we can. We know those are our kids too.”
Weaver said club members and their families are invited to church often throughout the year, including the Thanksgiving meal, arts and craft shows, pancake breakfasts, Vacation Bible School and other events. The church also helps Habitat for Humanity, Myakka River Elementary School, the American Legion, Boy Scout Troop 776, Closet of Hope, Courage Over Cancer, Englewood Helping Hand, Friend to Friend, Inglenook Caring Ministry and Vineland Elementary School.
Anderson said this summer students will go to Sky Zone, the dollar movies at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, the pool at San Casa in Englewood and bowling in Venice.
“Now the kids will have a place to run and play during the afternoons when we aren’t on field trips,” she said. “In the office space we have now, there’s a small lot where the kids play and it’s near 776, which is so busy. They will have so many great opportunities at the church. It’s exciting.”
Anderson needs volunteers to help pack up and move the club.
For more information, call 941-460-6589.
