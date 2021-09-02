ENGLEWOOD — By the spring, local performers like Twinkle, American Made and the Smoked Mullet Band will have a new place to play in front of large crowds at Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
On Thursday, Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency members, Sarasota County commissioners and officials and guests broke ground on a $1.2 million band project that includes a permanent stage with a band shell, new restrooms, concrete walkways, Dumpster area and lighting on the county-owned parcel in the heart of Englewood.
The property is the site of many festivals and events throughout the year, and a weekly farmers market from fall to spring.
Debbie Marks, Englewood CRA manager said the project runs simultaneous with the West Dearborn facelift which includes new decorative sidewalks and intersections, lighting, signs, pedestrian gathering areas, additional on-street parking and a gateway sign.
"With the CRA sunsetting in 2029, we don't have that many years left to complete our projects," she said. "Several times I didn't think it would happen, but it did. It's a true grassroots effort."
Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert said when she moved to Florida in 1978, her first home was in Englewood Isles when she moved to the area. Her sons attended Englewood Elementary School. She believes Englewood will take off much like Venice did with "little shops and restaurants."
"I'm totally familiar with Englewood. I applaud the growth, it's been slow," she said. "I've been waiting for this place to boom for 40 years. The minute we moved here, I said this place is going to skyrocket, we should buy up everything — except we didn't have any money at the time."
Detert says she looks forward to the bandstand and the ideas for it's use. She's happy Cutsinger represents the Englewood area. She said he's like the "godfather" for Englewood CRA board members because he can navigate the "labyrinth of our own government."
"I think he's fully equipped, knowledgeable, a good new board member and I'm thrilled to have him," she said. "I think under Ron's tutelage you'll be able to just have a spectacular business environment and still keep the flavor that made you all move here in the first place."
Cutsinger, an Englewood resident since 1974, shared the story about opening Ron's Restaurant on Indiana Avenue, just around the corner from Dearborn Street, all those years ago with his wife Allison.
"We converted a little office building with 29 seats. I was the cook, she was the waitress. That was our staff," he said of the restaurant he later sold.
Cutsinger said he dug up a Ron's Restaurant breakfast menu which included coffee for 20 cents, and muffins for a quarter. He wondered how those prices compared today to Farlow's on the Water on South McCall Road. The crowd laughed, including owner Keith Farlow, who is a member of the CRA board.
Cutsinger said he's excited at the start of the "seasonal farmers market which will start again next month."
"Go ahead and clap for that," he said.
Cutsinger ended his quick speech saying he always has two wishes for capital projects.
"I only have two things, which I ask every time about capital projects — we want it ahead of schedule and under budget," he said.
After commissioners and county staff threw a shovelful of dirt, Cutsinger joked with Keith Farlow and Keith Rowley of nearby Rowley Insurance on Dearborn Street.
Farlow said he's excited about the new park improvements and the temporary relocation of the Englewood Farmer's Market this season.
"Englewood needs a centerpiece and Dearborn Street is it," he said. "We live in Englewood, which is split between two counties. Like with any events that are done in Englewood, we don't want an out-of-town group running the show. We don't want a corporation to come in and make a ton of money here and not give back to the community. I'm glad that's not happening."
Rowley said he's prepared to have heavy traffic come through his parking lot on Thursdays for the relocated farmer's market during construction along Dearborn Street.
"We are still working through the details for the farmers market," he said. "We are excited because it will showcase Englewood. We won't miss a beat. It's good because we want to keep it local."
