Breaking the lines

ENGLEWOOD — Ray Burroughs is concerned about what’s been happening to the Englewood Water District underground pipes.
Burroughs, the administrator of EWD, said private companies and subcontractors are wreaking havoc on sewer and waterlines, causing breaks.
Broken pipes mean service outages for his customers. Breaks keep his employees busy finding and fixing pipes.
When waterlines are broken, district employees must send out a water-boil notice for the customers near the leak; flush the lines; and test the water for possible bacteria contamination before the notice can be lifted.
Englewood Water District, which serves both Sarasota and Charlotte counties, reported more than 20 lines were broken in the past few months causing thousands of dollars in damage.
District officials sent out five separate water-boil notices in the last 10 days.
Burroughs said crews installing Frontier FiberOptic and Blue Stream Fiber cable have been doing the damage in recent months.
Frontier and its subcontractors have installed underground fiberoptic cable lines all over Englewood in the last year.
Charlotte County Utilities reported more than 40 instances where contractors hit waterlines in its water distribution system, many in the Englewood area.
One caused a break in a waterline that took weeks to repair on Sunnybook Boulevard, a feeder road for Rotonda West in Englewood East.
“Frontier and their contractors have damaged Charlotte County Utilities’ infrastructure while installing lines in west county. One instance, in particular, was the Sunnybrook Blvd. location,” Charlotte County Utilities Public Relations Manager Caroline Wannall stated in an email to The Daily Sun. “Our water distribution division repaired over 20 breaks caused by work associated with the Frontier installation in west county.”
Charlotte County Utilities provided a list of 32 streets where utility companies damaged lines, many in Englewood East and Gulf Cove. Frontier was among those listed as the cause, but so were others, including FP&L and its subcontractors.
Frontier issued a response to the complaints.
“We are investing over $15 million dollars to build fiber to homes and businesses in Englewood so that we can deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to this community,” it said.
Blue Stream Fiber representatives said the areas where the breaks are occurring is not in the company’s service area.
Frontier stated it has placed 900,000 feet of “path” into the ground to add high-speed fiber for thousands of locations.
“Deploying fiber underground can be like threading a needle at times with all of the various utilities that are deployed underground,” it stated. “For that reason, we work closely with the city or county during the build process and ensure we follow all necessary precautions to avoid interfering with other utilities as we build. In the unfortunate event we are responsible for causing damages, we work diligently to fix it.”
REPORT TO THE STATE
While breaking waterlines causes service outages and water-boil alerts, broken sewer lines present an environmental hazard when raw sewage spills out.
EWD filed officials reports with Florida recently, saying Blue Stream Fiber and Frontier hit its sewer lines.
On Jan. 17, the district reported a pollution notice after a sewer leak near Pondview Lane in Oyster Creek, putting the blame on Blue Stream Fiber.
“We estimate about 2,000 gallons of wastewater spilled down the road,” the notice states.
According to Burroughs, repairs to damaged water and sewer lines are generally done in house. The district tries to recoup the cost for repairs through the contractor’s insurance company. However, the catch for EWD doesn’t issue right of way permits.
“Only Charlotte and Sarasota counties issue permits,” he said. “So they can hold up a job if the bill for the repairs isn’t paid. We cannot.”
Burroughs said the Department of Environmental Protection can fine EWD for any sewage spill, even if it was caused by a contractor.
CALL BEFORE YOU DIG
Florida statutes require anyone who is digging or disturbing the ground to call 811 and have underground facilities marked at least two full business days before beginning any excavation or demolition. The location company has 72 hours to mark the ground.
Burroughs said he isn’t sure where the mix-ups occur, but companies are hitting water and sewer lines.
“We saw the one company in the area — and know they were told not to dig yet — and sure enough the next day, they hit our water line,” said David Larson, EWD wastewater operations manager.
Some crews are better than others, Larson said.
“Sometimes companies put pressure on their subcontractors doing the digging. That’s when they get sloppy. They hit our waterlines and then we have to fight with their insurance companies,” he said.
Work crews are supposed to wait until a utility locating worker comes out and finds where the underground pipes, valves and wires are, then marks them so the digging crews can see where they are.
Agustin Cruz, owner of Cruz Cable, said his crews are trained to find the markings. However, they aren’t always done properly.
“We could be digging and a new locate is marked but not an old one and then we hit a waterline,” said Cruz, who subcontracts for cable companies and Florida Power & Light. “We try to avoid hits. What happens is the locates are two to six foot off of where the locate says it is and we hit that line?”
Incorrect locates are a problem, A+ Backbone & Utilities President Nichole Tindall said.
“By law, they have 72 hours to do a locate,” she said. “Sometimes the locate company will say we wanted to delay the locate when they never called to ask us. Sometimes they can’t get to it and say they did it.”
She said the locate is sometimes off because a person is “guessing instead of following the line.”
“Not every line will be straight because of a tree or another utility in the way, or their helper doesn’t mark the right line or is lazy,” Tindall said.
If a utility location is off by 18 inches, and a line is hit, it’s not the contractor’s fault, Tindall said.
“It’s the locate technician’s fault for improper marking,” she said. “A utility company will blame us and send us a bill. We have pictures and show proof these locates were wrong, or were not put in, or the locate company didn’t respond in the 72 hours.”
Not all companies verify a locate before they dig, she said.
“The problem is with the locators who are hired to do the work is it depends on who is locating it and what kind of day they are having,” Tindall said.
