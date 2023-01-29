 Skip to main content
Breaking the lines

Englewood Water District says cable installers are damaging pipes

ENGLEWOOD — Ray Burroughs is concerned about what’s been happening to the Englewood Water District underground pipes.

Burroughs, the administrator of EWD, said private companies and subcontractors are wreaking havoc on sewer and waterlines, causing breaks.


CCU break Mamouth Street

Charlotte County Utilities fixed a broken pipe on Mamouth Street in Englewood East in this undated photo.
CCU mammoth spill 22

Charlotte County Utilities workers fix a broken water line on Mamouth Street in Englewood East in this undated photo.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

