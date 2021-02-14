Lee and Collier counties can breathe easier.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and others report the toxic red tide algae has subsided in Lee and Collier counties.
Last month, persistent medium and high concentrations blooms of the red tide algae clung to Lee and Collier Gulf shores.
Not now.
"We aren’t experiencing issues at properties maintained by Lee County," county spokesman Tim Engstrom said in an email Friday.
Five out of 10 water samples taken from Pine Island Sound turned up red tide. Those were the only water samples in Lee County that showed any signs of red tide.
Three samples turned up with very low of no more than 10,000 cells per liter of water; one with low concentrations of no more than 100,000 cells per liter of water and only one with medium concentrations of 100,000 to a million cells per liter of water.
Two water samples in Collier County, taken from Naples fishing pier and Marco Beach, turned up very low concentrations of the algae.
Mote Marine Laboratory posts daily beach conditions on its visitbeaches.org. Reports Friday indicate no one suffered respiratory irritations nor were any dead fish washing up on any of Lee and Collier beaches. Also, clear waters are evident on the official state red tide tracking map at myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
Also, the Red Tide Respiratory Forecast map at habforecast.gcoos.org predicts a "very low" chance beach-goers will suffer respiratory irritations from red tide.
Fortunately, Charlotte, Sarasota and other counties along the Gulf have remained free of the toxic concentrations of the algae.
What's red tide?
The red tide algae, Karina brevis, is natural to the Gulf. The problem for humans and marine life is when blooms exceed 100,000 or more cells per liter of water.
Humans can suffer respiratory and other ailments, while fish and other marine life can die due to higher concentrations of red tide algae.
According to research, the red tide algae exists in nutrient-poor water 20 or more miles offshore where "resting populations" live in water columns or sediments in the Gulf. Winds, wave action and currents can bring the blooms closer to shore.
The airborne toxins are released when waves break up the delicate cells. Blooms of higher-than-normal concentrations of the red tide algae occur annually in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the wildlife officials.
While there is no direct link between nutrient pollution and the frequency or initiation of red tide blooms, research does show once red tides are transported inshore, the algae is capable of feasting on man-made nutrients for their growth.
Throughout Southwest Florida in 2018, highly intense and long-lasting red tide blooms choked coastal Gulf waters and maimed local economies. Marine life, including dolphins and manatees, dead and washed up onto shores daily.
Even so, it wasn't the first time red tide plagued Southwest Florida.
"The years 1946-1947 saw a horrendous fish kill here on the West Coast," local historian Diana Harris wrote in a Sun column in 2016.
That historic red tide bloom resulted in fish kills extending from the Florida Keys to Tarpon Springs, north of Clearwater. The bloom was estimated to be about 40 miles wide and reportedly killed millions of fish.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
