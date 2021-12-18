Brews on the move: Three local breweries hop to new spots next year

Five years ago, Scott Harper of Venice’s 3 Bridges Brewing said, “We’re looking forward to brewing for a whole lot more people.”
These days, he’s not alone in that goal.
Despite the pandemic, strong community support has kept craft beer the main growth segment of the beer-brewing industry. According to Statista, “Industry experts expect the craft beer trend to continue to grow in relevance.”
So, as the local beer scene comes to a head, three established breweries have decided the time is right to move to big new digs.
BIG TAP TURNOVERS
Sarasota’s first-ever craft brewery is aiming for the biggest local tap turnover ever.
In September, Big Top Brewing Company moved into a new tasting room at the former Cock & Bull. It now serves live music, beer and BubbaQue’s barbecue in the historic celery packinghouse at 975 Cattlemen Road, two minutes north of Big Top’s previous 12,000-square-foot Porter Road home.
But it’s a temporary move to a temporary taproom while Big Top awaits a mammoth 24,000-square-foot brewery in the new Fruitville Commons.
The move is a homecoming for Sarasota owners Mike Bisaha and Seth Murauskas. They’re now renting a place that Bisaha frequented from the day he could first order a drink.
“We think of the Cock & Bull as our local watering hole, very close to our hearts,” said Bisaha. “It’s where I got introduced to craft beer. This was the spark that started our brewery.”
It was 2013 when the pair brought Sarasota its first craft brewery, named in honor of the city’s circus heritage.
They said, “We have a great town, with a great history, and the only thing missing was that great local beer.”
Then the big top got even bigger.
The team expanded into another full brewery and tasting room in Pensacola, then another in Gainesville — each location carrying Big Top’s package and draft beers, along with local fan faves.
One of the biggest local breweries, Big Top distributes to 70% of Florida—hundreds of bars and restaurants, Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Sam’s Club, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and Total Wine & More.
For now, they’re brewing out of a 9,000-square-foot Lakewood Ranch production facility at 2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., the former Naughty Monk Ale Works — re-envisioned as Big Top Brewers Collective. BubbaQue’s trailer is there every day, with the same music and events as at other Big Top locations.
Still hewing to Belgian beer roots, still brewing and distributing the Monk’s beer, the new Collective will, they say, “help foster and grow the local craft beer environment through thoughtful collaboration.”
Meanwhile, the new Fruitville Commons bar/brewery, which will double current production, aims for an August 2022 grand opening.
3 BRIDGES’ THIRD BREWERY
Tommy Villani unveiled Venice’s first craft brewery in April 2017, teaming up with 3 Bridges Brewing to make Off The Wagon the exclusive source of a line of Venice-crafted beers by Scott and Corey Harper.
The Harpers had always loved craft beer, so a do-it-yourself beer kit seemed like a fun birthday present for Corey to give her husband. That was eight years ago, when they started their first brewery operation … at home.
As 3 Bridges Brewing, they began collecting bronze, silver and gold at home-brew competitions throughout Florida and as far away as South Carolina.
The next step for the self-described “homebrewers with a dream” was establishing a 1,900-square-foot brewery inside Off The Wagon. It cranked out 15 to 20 barrels of beer a week, for six brews on tap — a blond ale, IPA, imperial stout and seasonal beers — plus growlers and cans to go.
It wasn’t long before 3 Bridges began selling its Atlanta Braves raspberry-wheat Tomahawk at CoolToday Park’s tiki bar and distributing to restaurants like Fins at Sharky’s, Snook Haven, Venice Ale House and Local Pizza.
“Being part of Off The Wagon has been awesome and gave us the opportunity to get started,” Scott said. “But we’re extending the reach of our taps, and it was time for us to grow into our own place.
“We’d been on the lookout for a new place and must’ve driven past the vacant Fisherman’s Net Church for a year before we checked it out. It was just perfect. The building is 6,200 square feet and we’re looking at brewing triple what we used to.”
The 1765 S. Tamiami Trail location will have a tasting room, kitchen with full menu, and a 1,600-square-foot front patio surrounded by a kid- and dog-friendly lawn.
The move out of Off The Wagon will happen two to three weeks before operations start at the new facility, around April 2022.
CALUSA CRAFTS MORE BEER
When Calusa Brewing first solicited ideas for its new Sarasota location, it got everything from “an awesome outdoor beer garden with lights and games” to “a life-size, fully animatronic statue of me that gives hugs and strikes fear into the hearts of our enemies.”
That says it all about the kind of community that’s gathered around the 5-year-old Sarasota brewery at 5701 Derek Ave.
SRQ Magazine's "Best of SRQ Local" recently voted it Sarasota's number-one brewery for the fourth year running. Its customers kept it going through pandemic shutdowns.
After college, Calusa co-owners Geordie Rauch and brother-in-law Vic Falck joined the U.S. Navy, which put them both in San Diego, by then a craft beer scene exploding with hundreds of breweries.
By the time Rauch got out of the military and Falck completed his MBA, they knew they wanted to work for themselves, and craft brewery was it.
They now have 10 to 20 beers on the board any given day and release a new beer every week. They’re known for IPAs, such as their flagship Zote IPA, sold at 125 partners in Sarasota-Manatee. ("Zote" is an old-school nickname for Sarasota.)
“We needed a bigger space,” said Rauch. “On busy days, there’s not enough parking, not enough seats in the taproom, not enough storage.”
“We’re going to increase the retail side, too,” Falck added. “We want to offer a lot more things, plus to-go package options and our own menu.”
“But we’ll maintain our relationships with food trucks, who’ve been so supportive of us,” said Rauch.
Their current 9,000 square feet will grow to 12,000 at the new 5377 McIntosh Road location, half a mile from their current building. As the White Buffalo Saloon, it had been half-barn/half-warehouse, a country music and dance venue with a massive 100-foot-long bar which they’ll keep, while brightening the interior with windows.
Their move should take place mid- to late 2022. Afterward, they’ll keep their entire current space for production, as well as brewing at the new location.
“More and bigger and better is the vision,” said Rauch.
