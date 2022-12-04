Brian Gurl's Christmas Show set for Dec.11 By KIM COOL Our Town Editor Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michelle Pruyn, Brian Gurl and Natalie Brouwer will perform “A Whirlwind Celebration of the Season,” at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Grace Methodist Church, on the island in Venice. PHOTO PROViDED BY BRIAN GURL PRODUCTIONS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Brian Gurl and friends will perform their annual Christmas show, “A Whirlwind Celebration of the Season,” on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Grace Methodist Church on the island.Vocalist Natalie Brouwer from Nashville, Tennessee is a new addition to the Gurl cast.“She adds a lot to the show,” Brian said. “Just her presence adds a lot — plus her beautiful voice. “I’ll have my full six-piece crew for this performance. I want to get away from the ‘downsizing.’ I have had to do for the last two years due to Covid!”The show will be in the Family Center, which is a more intimate setting. In addition to the usual holiday music, there will be some humorous skits and comedy.In addition to Gurl and Brouwer, the cast includes Michele Pruyn and the Jubilee Band.They promise a musical celebration of the season with glorious harmonies, dazzling arrangements and humor on a Sunday afternoon.The location: Grace United Methodist Church Family Center, 400 Field Ave., Venice. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students.Purchase tickets at the church office weekdays from 1 to 3 p.m. or at the door the day of the show beginning at 2 p.m. or call BG Productions at 828-284-2953. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Englewood has a new Emergency Room Last call for debris pickup Residents OK with development, not more traffic End in sight for Englewood's West Dearborn project Deadline to file FEMA hurricane claims Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Englewood has a new Emergency Room Last call for debris pickup Residents OK with development, not more traffic End in sight for Englewood's West Dearborn project Deadline to file FEMA hurricane claims
