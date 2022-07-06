SOUTH GULF COVE — The broken breaker is fixed, and the South Gulf Cove lock is operational again.
Rather than trap boaters inside the South Gulf Cove canal system Tuesday after an electrical breaker failed, Charlotte County assigned an employee to operate the lock manually, allowing boaters to navigate in and out.
The county periodically does assign staff to operate the lock, said Tracy Doherty, public relations manager for Charlotte County Public Works.
A staff member is assigned there when the lock is having problems. And since Labor Day, 2021, an employee is there to help boats get through on busy holiday weekends, as was the case during the Fourth of July holiday Monday.
The 44-year-old lock was originally designed to stem the canal's freshwater from flushing out and diluting the salinity of Charlotte Harbor at the mouth of the Myakka River. It is the last of such locks originally required by permitting agencies.
The lock has had some problems in the past. A system of assigning boaters remote-control opening devices — like coded garage-door openers — was scrapped a couple of years ago. If no one is there to operate the lock, boaters can set it in motion with the tug of a chain that activates the motor. The chain is set so boaters can reach it from their decks.
But there are still breakdowns.
The problem with the breaker was fixable.
Unlike household breaker switches, the lock's breaker is adjustable. An electrician determined the breaker may have been set too low.
That, coupled with high temperatures, increased use at certain times of the day, or possibly an inexperienced boater holding the chain actuators too long caused the motor to draw more amps than normal.
The good news is the lock was operational Wednesday.
After two manatees got caught in the lock and died — one in October and another in March — county workers have vowed to upgrade the lock computer software and transponders to better detect manatees.
The present lock will have a companion eventually.
Now in the design and engineering stage of development, as well as garnering state and federal permitting, the $12.8-million lock will be constructed beside the existing lock.
According to the county's Project Status page at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/projects, the engineering should be complete by November 2023.
In the wake of the manatee deaths, a lock tender house has been incorporated into the design of the new lock.
Doherty said the county is looking for someone to work a 12-hour shift, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the lock. For information, contact her at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.Doherty@charlottecountyfl.gov.
