ENGLEWOOD — For the second day in a row, firefighters on Sunday battled brush fires near Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood.
On Sunday, firefighters were called at 3:10 p.m. to fight a fire behind Ann Dever Park on San Casa Drive. Aided by some gusty winds, the fire moved quickly and flames shot up from the part of the park that is mostly wooded and threaded with walking and fitness trails.
At least eight trucks from the Englewood Area Fire Control District, Charlotte County Fire & EMS and the Florida Division of Forestry responded and were still fighting the fire as of 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies shut down Ann Dever Park, and people who were using the public pool there were told to leave as smoke and flames approached the developed portions of the park, and ashes landed near the pool and playground area.
The first fire in the area began late Friday near the end of Shadow Lane in Englewood, which borders Ann Dever Park. Firefighters were out all night fighting the blaze. Flames were visible from Mobile Gardens Mobile Home Park to the back of Lemon Bay High School, as well as the park.
The fire burned 20 acres, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS, which helped Englewood fight the blaze. Also assisting were North Port Fire Rescue, the Boca Grande Fire Department and Florida Division of Forestry. A helicopter was brought in to dump water on the fire and was still making passes in the predawn and early morning hours Saturday.
