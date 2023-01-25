Buchan Airport reopens; Buchan Fly-In not set

Englewood's Buchan Airport, home of the Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In (pictured above), has reopened, Sarasota County officials said Wednesday. A portion of the grassy airfield has been used as a collection point for hurricane debris following Hurricane Ian. Organizers say the field won't be in condition for a fly-in this year.
ENGLEWOOD — Buchan Airport, Englewood's grassy airfield and home of the annual Buchan Fly-In, is reopening this week, Sarasota County officials said Wednesday.
The county-owned facility has been used as a debris collection site following Hurricane Ian.
Since October, it has been the site of large piles of vegetative debris, and the huge trucks and tractors and heavy equipment required to collect it, move it, shred it and haul it away.
"The county’s debris contractors are in the final stages of removing the remaining debris and beginning site restoration — which will not impact aircraft activities," Sarasota County media relations specialist Brianne Grant stated in a Wednesday news release.
However, the field won't be in shape for the Buchan Fly-In - an annual event usually held in March.
"We're just not going to be able to do it," said Stephanie Harrison, one of the organizers.
The fly-in brings in dozens of flyers with aircraft both historical and unusual. There are flying demonstrations, information booths and brunch served.
The event last year drew 2,000 people who came to see the planes, helicopters and ultralight vehicles up close.
Harrison said the parking area and other parts of the facility wouldn't be ready in time.
Besides being a draw for visitors — many of whom come from out of town and take the opportunity to visit other parts of Englewood — the Buchan Fly-In is a fundraiser for scholarships, awarded to area high school graduates to help them pursue careers in aviation.
Harrison said organizers would still award a scholarship this year.
During its time as a debris management site, Buchan Airport has been assessed by Sarasota County Solid Waste, Sarasota County Public Works, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Florida Department of Transportation Airport Inspection and Safety, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Environmental Protection Agency, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, county officials stated in Wednesday's release.
