ENGLEWOOD — The 13th Buchan Airport Fly-in Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the airport grounds, 1390 Old Englewood Road.
The Fly-In, which celebrates small-scale, personal aircraft, will feature about 40 aircraft including antique, experimental and aerobatic planes and many different personal planes. There will also be exhibits from several groups and organizations. Parking and admission are free with donations accepted.
The French Artisan will again cater a breakfast, which includes a choice of two quiches, plus pastries, orange juice and coffee for $6.
Enter at Osceola Drive. A portion of the proceeds goes to Lemon Bay and Venice high school students who plan to study aviation. High school students are invited to the Fly-In to meet pilots who love to share their stories. For information, contact Bill Bond at 941-475-4854 or billandtinabond@yahoo.com.
