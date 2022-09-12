ENGLEWOOD — Some say what goes around comes around.
Such is the case with the Buchan Landing Resort.
In 1998, Taylor and Cindy Meals purchased from Douglas Libertore a well-worn motel at the west end of Dearborn Street and transformed it into a designation resort with its boat basin for anglers and other visitors to Englewood.
Now, Libertore’s son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sarah Libertore, purchased the motel property. According to the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s website, the Meals purchased the property for $975,000 and sold it to the Libertores in April for $4.25 million.
The Libertores are now considering their options for the property — including transforming the resort into a waterfront restaurant. The resort property is now shrouded with a curtained chain-link fence. Changes for the resort, if any, have not been determined.
“It all hinges on what (Sarasota County) will allow us to do,” Sarah Libertore told The Daily Sun Friday.
The couple also own Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill in the Lemon Bay Shopping Center, located at 1859 Englewood Road (S.R.776), across from Englewood Isles.
The Libertores and their representatives have been discussing options for the property with county zoning, land development and other staff. Any change or additional uses for the property could trigger the rezoning process.
“The owner still has to go through a rezoning process, the required neighborhood workshop, etc.,” Englewood Community Redevelopment Area manager Debbie Marks suggested. “So I’m sure that is why they don’t want to share any plans at this time.”
With the Dearborn Street renovations now underway, Marks said, county staff has been working on the potential redesign for parking at the resort that will require easements from the Libertores.
Marks hopes that process will be complete in a couple of weeks.
