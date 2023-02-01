Rocket Atamanchuk has had a front-row seat for the way the Tom Brady Effect focused the sports world on Florida.
It started with the rumor rumbles that Brady was about to leave the Patriots and possibly sign with the Bucs in March 2020 — a time when the world was virtually sports-free because of COVID-19 shutdowns.
It’s what everyone was talking about at the bars at Englewood’s Lock ‘n’ Key restaurant and at the Sandbar Tiki & Grille, establishments the Atamanchuk family owns on Manasota Key.
Then came the official announcement and the contract signing. The deal was real.
“Without a doubt, the excitement that he brought we he signed here was tremendous,” Atamanchuk said Wednesday, just a few hours after Brady released a short video on Instagram saying he was retiring “for good” following his third season with the Buccaneers.
But in those heady days, the lens of the sports world was focused on Tampa Bay and the story played out.
And it kept playing out.
The acquisition of key supporting players like Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette. Those first workouts he organized at Tampa’s Berkley Prep and then the official training camp. The 2020 NFL season and the run up to Tampa Bay’s first Super Bowl appearance in two decades.
Then the win. At Raymond James.
And the boat parade!
Now that it’s over — at least he says it’s over — how do you sum up what Tom Brady did for Tampa Bay Bucs fans over the past three years?
As a season ticket holder for eight years, Atamanchuk saw the change right away at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs’ home field.
“They expanded the club section — with all their amenities — temporarily to the end-zone” seats, he said.
That means hundreds of cheaper seats were upgraded to more expensive seats.
And the stadium still filled up with people who wanted to see Brady, the GOAT.
In the pre-Brady Era, Atamanchuk could easily get 50 tickets to a game so he could organize bus trips to the stadium. He could do it several times a season.
Not so easy when TB12 was taking the field. He could still do it, but not nearly as often.
“If I hadn’t my history with them (the Bucs ticket office), I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” he said.
When he did get the bus lined up, it would sell out in minutes.
CHAMBER MVP
Here’s a way to quantify how the Tom Brady Effect worked.
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Charlotte County hard, Tom Brady and two of his kids came to Port Charlotte. They helped assemble meals for Operation BBQ Relief, and even helped deliver some meals to help feed local people who were still hurting from the effects of the storm.
He kept a low profile. He didn’t post anything on social media or alert the media.
As far as we know, only one picture came out, and that was the next day.
That’s when Doug Izzo, the executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce got the photo from the person who took it. With permission, he posted it on the chamber’s Facebook page and it blew up.
“We had 1,300 shares, 995 likes and a reach of almost 300,000,” said Kim Parks, membership coordinator for Englewood Chamber. “We didn’t boost it or anything — it was all organic.”
It was the largest-ever social media post for the chamber. It’s what got Parks to jokingly announced Brady was the winner of the chamber’s MVP award at Tuesday night’s chamber awards banquet.
Atamanchuk didn’t always enjoy seeing Tom Brady play. As a native New Yorker, he grew up a Jets fan. Brady’s two decade run with the Patriots in the same AFC East division virtually eliminated his Jets from a Super Bowl run.
But when the GOAT signed with Atamanchuk’s adopted home team in Tampa — and safely in the National Football Conference as well — it gave him an opportunity to root for someone who did so much in the sport.
“Nobody is going to be able to do what he did,” Atamanchuk said. “Seven championships.”
