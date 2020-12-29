On Dec. 1, the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association installed the 2021 President, Executive Board Members and Board of Directors.
Caryn Huff-Sufferling, Senior Project Manager for Wharton-Smith Inc., was installed by 2004 and 2019 CDBIA President Zac Extejt, Charlotte County Seawalls.
From the suggestion of her father, Caryn was first introduced to the construction industry in a technical high school in New York. After graduation, Caryn continued her education, majoring in Architecture at University of Florida, then transferring to Auburn University where she obtained her degree in Building Construction. Caryn began her career in Charlotte County in 1994.
Caryn joined the CDBIA in 2016 and joined the board in 2017. In 2018 she was elected as treasurer, then first vice president. Caryn is very involved in the CDBIA and is also a proud member of the newly formed CDBIA Professional Women in Building. In 2018, Caryn was the recipient of the Emerging Leader Award.
When she is not building some of the major projects in our community, Caryn enjoys spending time with her husband Todd and five children, watching the Tampa Bay Rays and supporting Charlotte County Younglife and United Way of Charlotte County. Caryn is also an active member of her church in Englewood.
The CDBIA Executive Board for 2021 is 1st Vice President Jim Weisberg (Quality Homes of Port Charlotte), Associate Vice President Colleen Ferrara (Conserva Irrigation of SWFL), Treasurer Adam Riley (LTD Contracting), Secretary Rick Kelley (Kinetico Water Systems of SWFL) and Immediate Past President Melanie Markel (Array of Cabinets).
The following members have been sworn in as the 2021 CDBIA Board of Directors:
Associate Directors: Carl Barraco Jr (Barraco & Associates), Trena Casa (Custom Pools by Precision), Rich Lancette (Hessler Floor Covering), Nicholas Worden (Centennial Bank) and Carlene Zeches (Z Interior Decorations).
Builder Directors: Beth Cantin-Brown (Cantin Homes), Rodney Luke (Luke Brothers Custom Homes), Kathy Kemeny (Just Counters & Other Stuff), Blair McVety (Charlotte County Seawalls), Kyle Schnaufer (DR Horton) and Jim Smith (AJF Construction).
CDBIA Ex-Officio: Jim Anderson (J. Anderson Inc.), Wendy Atkinson (Nolan Family Insurance), Mellisa Chalk (Certain Water Services), Anna Crapet (Bacon’s Furniture & Design), Odette Embury (Drummond Mortgage), Zac Extejt (Charlotte County Seawalls), Suzanne Graham (Massey Services), Rick Ilmberger (Suncoast Glass & Mirror), Jonathan Kapper Sr. (Kapper Contracting), Kevin Koch (AA Disaster Restoration 24/7), Patrick Lewis (Sharp Development of SWFL), Robert Markel (Royalty Construction), Bob Miller (Boyette & Miller Construction and Development), Sharon Neuhofer (Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty), Don Riggs (Don Riggs Concrete), TJ Thornberry (Thornberry Custom Builders), Tom Thornberry (Charlotte Plumbing) and Bill Truex (Truex Preferred Construction).
