By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
ENGLEWOOD — Since May a number of businesses and one sports equipment shed were burglarized in Englewood. Thieves took everything from cash and tools to a golf cart owned by the Cats football program.
A recent break-in happened last week at Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille in Placida. At 3:25 a.m. on July 25, a white male wearing a baseball hat, shorts, flip flops, and who had part of his face covered was captured on video busting open an interior door. He had just broken into the restaurant through a window. For several minutes, he’s seen rummaging through the bar and other areas of the restaurant. He used the light from his cell phone to guide him in the dark areas.
According to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report, the man created more than $1,000 in damage to the building during the break-in.
Owner Lauri Ray gave detectives a copy of the video footage. The burglar also broke part of the fence on the property during his getaway.
Ray and her husband Mike spent that morning calling out Englewood Glass and Mirror and Englewood Lock and Key to quickly make repairs to secure the restaurant. Ray posted photos of the suspect on her Facebook page and asked for help from the public.
“What a mess,” Ray said. “He basically stole all of my busers’ and hostesses’ tips. That’s what he got away with their hard-earned money. Our video cameras show him in the restaurant for seven to eight minutes. It was clear he was rummaging.”
Ray, who started a nonprofit organization Johnny’s Dream, donates money for rehab services for those struggling with addiction. She says she tries to be a source of help those in need. She’s unsure why someone would break in instead of just asking for help. She often gives jobs and resources to those who need a second chance.
Kathleen Jarosik, owner of Xpertech Auto Repair, feels similarly. Her auto business, across from Englewood Elementary School on North McCall Road, was burglarized July 22. The burglar broke the window and took Xpertech promotional items.
Jarosik called Englewood Glass & Mirror to fix the damage. She posted photos of the burglar on her Facebook page.
Jarosik is a member of several nonprofit groups that help the needy, veterans, schools and local businesses. Jarosik said she believes in helping people in need in the community. She too is puzzled at what some business owners see as a higher number of burglaries in Englewood.
Nearby Mango Bistro was burglarized five days after Xpertech. In one of the photos captured on the surveillance video shot at 7:25 a.m., the man is looking straight up at the camera. The man took money from the cash register and quickly left. The restaurant’s alarm went off. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies arrived minutes later.
The owners gave detectives photos of a man who is short in stature, white with thin hair, and wearing a loose-fitting black shirt, dark jeans and a pair of gray sneakers. He also has what looks like a white scarf. The waving hand motion may have been his attempt to pull the scarf in front of his face and head. He has something in his right hand that could be a cell phone.
The description of the suspect in the Mango Bistro burglary is similar to the one at Ricaltini’s.
“These break-ins are ridiculous lately and we need to catch these folks,” Jarosik said. “We all work too hard for someone to disrupt the momentum of our businesses.”
“I’m absolutely in love with the way we all take care of each other in Englewood,” Jarosik said. “I just don’t like when people help themselves to our businesses and the things we work hard for in this community.”
Jarosik turned over security footage of the person wearing a hoodie and jeans during the burglary to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
A nonprofit group that was hurt by a theft is the Englewood Cats football and cheer organiation. On June 5, board members called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after their equipment shed at Anne Dever Park was burglarized. Their 1998 Kalik Club Car valued at $2,600 was stolen.
It was the second time the maroon golf cart was stolen from the shed.
“We had just got it back from being repaired at Thoroughbred Golf Carts,” said board member Shane Whitmore. “I don’t know who would steal from children, but it’s just wrong. It took months to get it back and now it’s gone again.”
Whitmore, owner of Reliable Cabinet Designs in Englewood, spends hours on the field volunteering with young football players. Like the other small-business owners who have been burglarized, he is a member of civic groups like the Rotary which helps veterans, feed the hungry, give scholarships, and fills other local needs. Whitmore is the 2019 Leadership Englewood president whose class raised more than $37,525. The money was donated to Englewood Meals on Wheels, Project Phoenix and the Charlotte Homeless Coalition.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, there have been three other burglaries since May. On May 21, CCSO caught suspects taking items from the Salvation Army store in Englewood. On May 31, Geraldi’s Italian eatery near Englewood Beach was burglarized, and Able’s Marine off Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) in South Gulf Cove on June 28.
CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck, advised burglary is frequently “a crime of opportunity.” “Burglars aim for easy targets and most will give up if they can’t get in within a few minutes,” she said.
Anyone can immediately report suspicious activity to law enforcement as a crime is happening. This information gives deputies the best chance of identifying suspicious persons and determining the reason for the behavior or activity.
Anyone with information about crimes in Englewood who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest can call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
