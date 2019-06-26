Four ladies were awarded the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice's Christine Davis Memorial Adult Learner Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each this year.
The scholarship winners are Allison Hinshaw, Christine Pomerleau, Oksana Zimin and Stacey Chaisson. Two are attending State College of Florida, two Florida International University. Their field of study varies from nursing, to early childhood education to school administration. Recipients have to either reside in Sarasota or Charlotte counties.
The BPWEV members raised the money for these scholarships through several fundraisers,including the annual Wine Tasting/Auction and a Hats off to Women Workshop. BPWEV meet every third Tuesday of each month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant in Venice. For more information go to www.bpwev.org.
The public is invited to all meetings. The mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information."
