ENGLEWOOD — A long line formed at Tringali Community Center Tuesday morning before the doors opened at the new monoclonal antibody therapy site in Englewood.
COVID-19 patients and those exposed to the virus waited their turn for a series of four shots or IV drip to help them fight the highly contagious, rapidly spreading delta variant.
On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opened the new site, 3460 N. Access Road, which serves Englewood, North Port, Venice, southern Sarasota County, Cape Coral and North Fort Myers. It's open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The center can see 320 patients a day.
Anyone 12 years or older and weighing at least 88 pounds, and are high-risk, have the virus or have been exposed to COVID-19, is eligible for the free monoclonal treatment.
Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory that mimic a body’s immune response, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The cocktail of drugs is done by subcutaneous injection of antibodies and helps the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. There are two injections in the stomach and one in each arm. According to treatment guidelines, monoclonals should be given as soon as possible after diagnosis.
Jason Kissick, nurse practitioner at the site, said he's seen at least one minor child and many more older. He said the treatment can prevent hospitalization or death in high-risk patients with COVID-19. He said the recovery time is shortened by about three days.
"At this site, there are sick people here," Kissick said. "We (medical staff) are masked. We ask that the patients wear a mask. They sit through the four shots or IV and then we monitor them before they can leave. People have been patient and we have had a steady flow today. The governor was here yesterday in the building so we expected people would come today."
Any high-risk patient who already received the COVID-19 vaccine and wants a monoclonal can get it at the site. However, it's the opposite for patients who receive monoclonal antibodies. They must wait 90 days after recovering from COVID-19 or exposure to get the vaccine.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in clinical trials, monoclonal antibody treatment showed a 70% reduction in hospitalization and death. The monoclonals include those 50 and older, overweight (body-mass index of of 25 or higher), compromised immune system, diabetes and anyone with heart, lungs, kidneys issues.
No prescription or referral is necessary if administered by an eligible health care provider.
Joe Pepe, Charlotte County Department of Health director, said the treatment is also available at Bayfront Health hospitals in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, and at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte
They are also available at Manatee Memorial Hospital Complex, 206 Second St. E, Bradenton, and Old Bonita Springs Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs.
Kissick explained the body naturally makes antibodies to fight infection. However, it may not have antibodies designed to recognize a novel (or new) virus, including the one that causes COVID-19.
"Monoclonal treatment for COVID-19 is different from a COVID-19 vaccine," he said. "A vaccine triggers your body’s natural immune response, but can take weeks to develop enough antibodies and prevent some kinds of infection.
"Some vaccines for COVID-19 require two shots. Then your body develops its own immune response to the virus. But if you already have the virus, the monoclonial treatment gives your body the antibodies to protect itself," he said.
