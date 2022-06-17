ENGLEWOOD — Love must be in the water for sea turtles.

While it may not end up a record-breaking year, this sea turtle season — which extends from May 1 to Oct. 31 — has been robust.

"We're coming into the peak," said Zoe Bass, who is the primary state permit holder with Wilma Katz overseeing the Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key.

Wildlife Club members post nesting results on their Facebook page. As of June 10, nesting patrols documented 1,834 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key, another 23 green turtles, and one rare Kemp's ridley nest.

South of Stump Pass, along a 2.5-mile stretch of Gulf beach on Knight and Don Pedro islands, Brenda Bossman, a primary permit holder overseeing patrol volunteers, has documented 200 nests.

Mote Marine Laboratory oversees volunteer nesting patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key. As of June 11, Mote reports 1,892 loggerhead and 16 green turtle nests.

Both the Wildlife Club and Bossman report numerous false crawls. The club reported 2,237 on Manasota Key alone.


A false crawl is when a female turtle will lumber onto a beach to dig a nest and lay its eggs, but turns around and heads back into the Gulf without laying. Bossman said some turtles go as far as digging an egg chamber before giving up.

What causes false crawls?

It's hard to say what dissuades a sea turtle from nesting, Bossman said. The turtles can be disrupted by animals or people or some other undetermined reason, she said.

Meanwhile, as turtles continue to lay eggs, some of the season's earliest nests are beginning to hatch. At least one nest on an area beach has produced hatchlings, according to the turtle patrol.

That means it's even more important for beachgoers and seaside visitors to be mindful of things that can hurt turtles, both young and mature. Local counties have ordinances banning lights on the beach from May to October. People should fill in any holes or smooth over sandcastles before leaving the beach, as they could trap turtles.

All trash, beach chairs and other impediments should be removed as well.

