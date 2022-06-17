Sea turtle hatchlings are tiny and use their flippers to scoot along the sand until they can get to the gulf waters. This recently hatched turtle, photographed in 2021, is trying to overcome a footprint in the sand before running out of energy or becoming breakfast for a shore bird. Larger holes, sandcastles and trash can become deadly traps for hatchlings.
An unmarked loggerhead sea turtle nest on a local beach. Coastal Wildlife Club members posted this photo on their Facebook page after they marked the nesting site with wooden stakes and plastic ribbon.
Sea turtle hatchlings are tiny and use their flippers to scoot along the sand until they can get to the gulf waters. This recently hatched turtle, photographed in 2021, is trying to overcome a footprint in the sand before running out of energy or becoming breakfast for a shore bird. Larger holes, sandcastles and trash can become deadly traps for hatchlings.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ZOE BASS
An unmarked loggerhead sea turtle nest on a local beach. Coastal Wildlife Club members posted this photo on their Facebook page after they marked the nesting site with wooden stakes and plastic ribbon.
ENGLEWOOD — Love must be in the water for sea turtles.
While it may not end up a record-breaking year, this sea turtle season — which extends from May 1 to Oct. 31 — has been robust.
"We're coming into the peak," said Zoe Bass, who is the primary state permit holder with Wilma Katz overseeing the Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key.
Wildlife Club members post nesting results on their Facebook page. As of June 10, nesting patrols documented 1,834 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key, another 23 green turtles, and one rare Kemp's ridley nest.
South of Stump Pass, along a 2.5-mile stretch of Gulf beach on Knight and Don Pedro islands, Brenda Bossman, a primary permit holder overseeing patrol volunteers, has documented 200 nests.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees volunteer nesting patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key. As of June 11, Mote reports 1,892 loggerhead and 16 green turtle nests.
Both the Wildlife Club and Bossman report numerous false crawls. The club reported 2,237 on Manasota Key alone.
A false crawl is when a female turtle will lumber onto a beach to dig a nest and lay its eggs, but turns around and heads back into the Gulf without laying. Bossman said some turtles go as far as digging an egg chamber before giving up.
What causes false crawls?
It's hard to say what dissuades a sea turtle from nesting, Bossman said. The turtles can be disrupted by animals or people or some other undetermined reason, she said.
Meanwhile, as turtles continue to lay eggs, some of the season's earliest nests are beginning to hatch. At least one nest on an area beach has produced hatchlings, according to the turtle patrol.
That means it's even more important for beachgoers and seaside visitors to be mindful of things that can hurt turtles, both young and mature. Local counties have ordinances banning lights on the beach from May to October. People should fill in any holes or smooth over sandcastles before leaving the beach, as they could trap turtles.
All trash, beach chairs and other impediments should be removed as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.