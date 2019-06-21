By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
200 is how many boxes of donations the volunteers from the Rotary Club of Englewood and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce sent to U.S. military troops overseas this week. It was the result of a community drive that collected snacks, shampoo, eye drops, tissues, lotion, cards, gum, toothbrushes, protein bars and other toiletries, mostly from people in Englewood.
$17 is how much the Rotary Club pays for each box to be shipped to APO addresses overseas. Rotary member Walter “Buzz” Wescott always volunteers to mail out each package.
3 The Rotary sends boxes to troops two to three times a year as an ongoing project. This year, the chamber offered to help solicit donations and gave space for members to sort and package donations. Rotarian Deborah Hegedus, who spearheads the program here, uses nonprofit group www.anysoldier.com to get the names of deployed members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Hegedus, whose son was in the military, always tries to find troops from Florida or relatives of Englewood residents.
??? Member Brad Ault helped with a donation from a local church that was “fairly significant,” according to Deb Hegedus, collection organizer for the Rotary. The packages also include cards and letters from elementary schools students and members of the Englewood Boys & Girls Club as part of the Rotary’s “show your love for the troops” collection.
100% Both the local effort and the Any Soldier program are 100% voluntary. The program is designed to help soldiers who don’t get much or any mail. According to the www.anysoldier.com website, letters are the most requested favorite by soldiers. Letters collected from children, teens, adults or kids at church or school, is the best to send, according to the website. Letters can be donated in a normal envelope. Letter writers can include an email address in the letter. Soldiers request it so they can reply.
That’s the number anyone who is interested in participating in a November collection for the troops can call. Hegedus said if residents want to donate cards, letters and items for November, the club is on board. Otherwise, the next collection is planned in January 2020 so items can reach soldiers by Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).
