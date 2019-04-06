ENGLEWOOD — The time has come for Gulf-front property owners to step up for Manasota Key.
The South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association invites all Gulf-front Manasota Key property owners and residents to its special meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Gulf-to-Bay Clubhouse, 2295 N. Beach Road.
“We are now in the middle of our next milestone as it relates to the beach nourishment project that’s been approved to start this fall,” SMSKA president Damian Ochab told association members. “Letters have been sent out to each single-family property owner and condo associations requesting to sign the construction easement agreement needed by (Charlotte County).”
Michael Poff, president of Coastal Engineering Consultants, Public Works project manager Matt Logan and county Real Estate Services coordinator Stephen Kipa are expected to attend the meeting and explain the importance of the signed easements.
The county hopes to begin restoring eroded beach fronts along Manasota Key in November. The goal is to maintain a 50-foot-wide beach. Initially, an additional 30 feet of sand will be deposited along the shoreline to address background erosion.
The county, however, is first required to garner the easements to conduct state and federal required maintenance and monitoring of the restored beach before any sand can be placed along the Gulf shoreline.
The county received 33 signed easements from property owners. One property owner declined to sign. Fifty-seven unsigned easements remain outstanding, the Real Estate Services division reported.
“This meeting will be like a ‘signing party’ for shoreline property owners,” Ochab said.
Officials will bring easement forms for residents to fill out at the meeting Monday.
“We ask that you get behind this initiative,” Ochab said. “Please inform your neighbors who may not be members of our organization or may not know that the county is requiring the execution of this easement in order to move forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.