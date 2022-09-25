More than 400 people signed up to be volunteers at the 2019 Englewood Beach Waterfest powerboat racing event. The event is seeking volunteers for the next one.
ENGLEWOOD — Waterfest organizers are signing up volunteers.
The Offshore Powerboat Association returns Nov. 17-20 to run its World Championship off Manasota Key, and it will be Waterfest volunteers who will make the racing event a success.
The racing attracts thousand of spectators and racing fans to Englewood Beach.
Waterfest Director Ray LaBadie said of the role the 350 to 400 volunteers plays “big time” in Waterfest’s success.
Like the other Waterfest board members, LaBadie volunteers his time — Waterfest is an “all-volunteer” event.
“We’re weeks away,” he said. “(Volunteers) are the lifeblood of the whole event.”
LaBadie isn’t the only one who values the volunteers.
“The volunteers are more than volunteers; they do much more,” said Jay Henderson, Waterfest’s volunteer coordinator. “They are ambassadors.”
Volunteers are needed from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21.
Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of one of the two four-hour daily shifts. Detailed descriptions of the various roles for volunteers can be found online at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com/volunteer.
Henderson encourages new residents to volunteer.
“It benefits the whole community,” he said.
Waterfest organizers plan a volunteer informational meeting 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378. There, too, volunteers are needed.
To learn more, email Jay.H@EnglewoodBeachWaterfest.com or call 704-458-8706.
Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.