ENGLEWOOD — VFW Post 10178 is showing its age.
Help is needed.
Since the early 1970s, the post has served as a haven for veterans in the Englewood area. Post Commander Danny Fuson, who served 20 years in the Army, hopes that all veterans — young and old — and their supporters will support and help revitalize the post.
“I transferred here last year in January from my post in Ohio, where I was a member for 20 years,” Fuson said. “But I saw that this post was having problems.”
The post will hold a special commemoration 4 p.m. Tuesday that will mark the 44th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end to the Vietnam War. The last two Marines to die in Vietnam, Darwin Judge and Charles McMahon, will be remembered and honored at the commemoration.
Post members hope the ceremony will raise awareness of the post.
“I want to help this post,” Randy Smith said. He’s a lifelong VFW member but new to Post 10178.
Smith also is one of the last Marines to serve in Vietnam. He helped bring down the flag that flew over the U.S. embassy in Saigon as the last Marines and other officials boarded helicopters to leave the country.
“The VFW does the most for veterans than any other organization,” Smith said. “That’s what this post has done, and I hope it will continue to do.”
The Englewood post itself was named for Clyde E. Lassen in 2005. Lassen, who grew up in Englewood, earned the Medal of Honor in 1969, presented by President Lyndon Johnson for his service as a Navy helicopter pilot flying search-and-rescue missions and rescuing two downed pilots in North Vietnam.
The VFW members have already invested more than $7,000 for electrical and other significant maintenance on the building since January. Smith — a retired Charlotte County elementary school teacher who also worked as an independent residential contractor — said the post needs a major refurbishing of its interior.
“Even the walls may need to be re-drywalled,” Smith said.
The Englewood office of Keller Williams Realty is already answering the veterans’ call.
As part of the company’s annual Red Day community activism program, Keller Williams associates and staff will spend May 9 at the post cleaning up the exterior grounds and sprucing up its landscaping.
Keller Williams has also made a commitment to rebuild a kitchen island, have its carpets shampooed, install security lighting and restore its memorial to Lassen.
More members
The post also needs to be reinvigorated with membership, Fuson suggested, especially with younger veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. VFW members pay $50 annually. Lifetime membership varies according to a veteran’s age.
“We are 416 members strong at this post,” Fuson said. “Pretty much 75 percent of those members are 79 to 106 years old.”
Smith believes younger vets “need to get connected” with the VFW post so they can learn what veteran benefits are available to them.
For more information or to help the post, call the post at 941-474-7516.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.