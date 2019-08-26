ENGLEWOOD — Rotonda West residents want Charlotte County to hit the brakes and postpone repaving their roads.
The Rotonda West Street and Drainage advisory board voted 3-0 Monday to recommend county commissioners put repaving on hold until the county's next two-year budget cycle.
County commissioners will decide at a 5 p.m. Sept. 9 public hearing whether or not to raise the existing annual assessment of $100 per equivalent residential unit another $200 to start building the funds for the repaving of Rotonda West's 81.7 miles of roadways.
Primarily, the advisory board agreed it will be better to hold off on an assessment hike until after the county determines the costs to repair or rehabilitate its 21 bridges. Consulting engineers are evaluating what bridge repairs are needed and estimated costs, but their report will not be completed until the end of this year, two months after the county sets its property tax and assessment rates.
Advisory board member Samuel Besase said he wanted "more data," more input from a greater number of Rotonda West property owners, suggesting a survey be mailed to all the owners of its 8,000 lots.
The county is trying to garner input from property owners looking at higher assessments on their tax bills.
Atop the county's home page at www.charlottecountyfl.gov, electronic surveys ask property owners in Rotonda West, Gardens of Gulf Cove and Pirates Harbor to choose between alternative funding strategies to pay off the debt of their respective taxing units for paving and other infrastructure projects.
The survey will end Sept. 5.
Beautification woes
A contingent of Rotonda residents, led by Diane Shaw, successfully saw commissioners delete any funding for sidewalks last month. Dubbing themselves "Rotondans Against Sidewalks," wearing red shirts or blouses, the grassroots group flooded the Tringali Recreation Center and let their objections be known. More than 40 supporters returned for the advisory board meeting Monday.
Braving a red sea of opposition and even knowing that any funding for sidewalks was deleted from the taxing unit's budget this year, Skip Wehrle and Tim Freeman voiced their support of sidewalks, specifically along the Boundary Boulevard corridor. They both cited how the sidewalks on Boundary Boulevard are needed for the safety of children and older residents.
"Be proactive, not reactive," Wehrle asked the advisory board. He cited how more multi-family residences are going up along Boundary Boulevard that will see more families with school-age children. "(Sidewalks) are needed for the safety of our senior citizens and the safety of children."
Freeman, with Grande Property Services, identified himself the manager for the Riverhouse Condominium Association on Boundary, as well as a Rotonda property owner. Freeman said, "I request that the board see if there are options for sidewalks along Boundary Boulevard. We do have a lot of seniors and a lot children who walk there and it is very dangerous for those who walk there."
Shaw and her group not only opposed sidewalks, but landscaping and other beautification projects paid out of the taxing unit.
The Rotonda taxing unit is the only unit that specifically designates funds, $30 of the annual $100 assessment, be set aside. Shaw said her group spent no funds on anything besides roads or drainage. Several residents said they felt that the Rotonda West Association should fund any beautification projects. The RWA now assesses its property owners $190 annually.
The advisory board gave the group another victory. The board voted 3-0 to return the more than $1.5 million already collected specifically for beautification projects to property owners. The final vote is still up to the Charlotte County commissioners.
Help wanted
Advisory board chairman Stan Plizga saw his last meeting Monday after serving on the advisory board for years. Two other seats remain vacant.
The county is accepting applications for the vacant positions. County commissioner ultimately appoint those who serve on advisory boards.
For more information about the advisory board, call Kimberly Lewis-Tison at 941-575-3613 or email her at Kimberly.Lewis-Tison@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
