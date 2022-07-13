ENGLEWOOD — Dane Hahn is looking for mother-and-daughter teams, competitive Realtors and crazy fisherman to paddle cardboard boats across an Englewood pool during the Pioneer Days celebration.
Hahn, a past commander of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Englewood, is leading three cardboard-boat-building sessions after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
Hahn hopes there’s a few children and adult groups who can’t wait to get back in the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool in Englewood for the races. The races are Saturday, Aug. 27. Children under 12 compete for free.
“There’s a fisherman’s group who came out every year with the same cardboard boat,” he said. “You know fishermen love to lie or exaggerate about everything they do. Their boat started out at about 30 pounds and after it took on water, it was about 100 pounds. They are a great group. I hope they come out while we are building the boat and to the races.”
From 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Hahn will be at the Flotilla headquarters, 1949 Englewood Road, showing anyone interested how to build a cardboard boat using glue, paint and — of course — duct tape.
“This is a good project for a mother and daughter or father and son, or Boy and Girl scouts, church groups, Realtors or any team that wants to come have a fun day competing with their boat,” he said. “We would like for children 9 to 15 to come with an adult who can be there for them. We use stinky glue and box cutters, so we want a parent to supervise.”
It usually takes Hahn about two hours to build a race-worthy boat. He answers questions and helps students with the outline and planning of their boats.
“Boats come out pretty good if the boat builders follow our instructions and properly glue,” he said. “Usually the latex paint seals the cardboard and the water doesn’t get into the boat once it’s on the water.”
Hahn said the races were moved from Lemon Bay a few years ago when red tide was an issue. He said the Ann Dever pool has been a great place for the races and includes lifeguards and life jackets.
To get more families interested in the races, Hahn is going to North Port. Hahn will assemble a boat from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
He will have another at Ann Dever Pool tentatively for Aug. 13.
“We want to expand this event and get as many people to Englewood to participate,” said Chris Phelps, longtime Pioneer Days organizer. “Pioneer Days is a regional event, a celebration.”
Hahn said the boats don’t weigh much, but they are big. They can be painted with any design.
This year’s Pioneer Days theme is “Back to the Future,” so boats can also be painted accordingly.
In the past, there were intricate boats with lots of paint, glitter and extras and others with less duct tape but more compact. Either way, the competitors are lined up against each other and must successfully navigate from one end of the pool without overturning, paddling in circles or sinking.
Competitors can bring their own life jackets, but there will be some at the event. After the races, families can swim in the pool and enjoy the day.
“We are always looking for members, too, so we would like to get their attention and tell them what we do at the Coast Guard Auxiliary,” he said.
The Chalk Fest 11 is the next event planned after the cardboard boat races, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 28. It is free with chalk provided. There will be judges and prizes. Like the boat races, the event it open to anybody interested in drawing or seeing the chalk creations.
For more information about boat building, call 941-681-0312.
