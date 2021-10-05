Anyone with information about the burglaries of two Englewood Beach businesses on Sept. 30 is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.
Anyone with information about the burglaries of two Englewood Beach businesses on Sept. 30 is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.
Anyone with information about the burglaries of two Englewood Beach businesses on Sept. 30 is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Anyone with information about the burglaries of two Englewood Beach businesses on Sept. 30 is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.
ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a burglary suspect and they have some help from a security camera that captured fairly clear images of the man.
"This suspect committed two business burglaries along Beach Road in Englewood on Sept. 30," the sheriff's office stated in a press release that went out Tuesday morning on social media.
At one of the businesses, the man took a surfboard that had been mounted to the wall, some change from the cash register, "and a few bottles of liquor that he took his sweet time picking out among the top-shelf booze," the release states. "Oh, and some Red Bull because well, I guess he needed a mixer?"
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.