ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a burglary suspect and they have some help from a security camera that captured fairly clear images of the man.

"This suspect committed two business burglaries along Beach Road in Englewood on Sept. 30," the sheriff's office stated in a press release that went out Tuesday morning on social media.

At one of the businesses, the man took a surfboard that had been mounted to the wall, some change from the cash register, "and a few bottles of liquor that he took his sweet time picking out among the top-shelf booze," the release states. "Oh, and some Red Bull because well, I guess he needed a mixer?"

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-639-0013 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.

