ENGLEWOOD — Suncoast Humane Society is asking community members to provide foster homes for all animals in their care: dogs, cats and small critters, before the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
The organization’s goal is to get all pets, or as many as possible, into a safe environment, away from the terrifying fireworks and celebrations of July 4.
“Welcoming a foster pet into your home for the July 4 weekend is one of the most incredible things you can do. The shelter is the last place an animal should be, especially when loud, scary noises are happening all around them,” said Fatime Duka, Director of Innovative Programs at Suncoast Humane Society.
“There is nothing we can do to put a complete stop to fireworks, but what we can do is help our pets get out of the shelter and into safe homes where they will receive the attention and comfort they need to get through the weekend,” she said.
Plans to get pets out of the Humane Society animal shelter in Englewood were initiated because the fireworks and celebrations associated with the July 4 holiday make pets terrified.
The leadership, staff and volunteers at Suncoast ask that residents step up to help and give these pets cozy homes. It will give the animals a sense of security and protection, knowing they are in good hands. And it will provide a great sense of fulfillment and joy to those who welcome a pet into their home and heart, a feeling that one can only experience by becoming a “Foster Hero.”
Volunteers are also welcome to come to the shelter to stay with any pets who could not get into foster homes in time. These volunteers could come in shifts and stay for as long as they wish, preferably for the duration of fireworks.
Suncoast will offer delicious snacks and refreshments to people who generously donate their time and love in this way.
To get started, or for more information, contact Duka at foster@humane.org or visit www.humane.org to complete a foster application online.
