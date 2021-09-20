CAPE HAZE — Cape Haze creeks have gained a national reputation for their vital tarpon nurseries.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funded a $114,058 grant for the two-year study of the nursery habitats on the Cape Haze peninsula utilized by tarpon and other recreational gamefish.
The study is a partnership between the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership and Charlotte County.
The funding is drawn from $2.3 million awarded by the NOAA RESTORE Science Program, part of the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund that was established in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.
The Cape Haze study will examine coastal ponds vulnerable to imminent human development. By 2028, recommendations from the study on how to preserve and restore fish nursery habitat will be presented as proposed revisions of the county’s comprehensive planning policy, as well input from state agencies on how to address hydrological connectivity.
The project team will meet state, local and regional stakeholders to identify challenges to sportfish nursery habitat persistence, realistic management strategies and development of research plan to support management practices.
Conservation efforts
Thanks to the efforts of the nonprofit Lemon Bay Conservancy, recognition of vital Cape Haze habitat for juvenile tarpon, snook and other gamefish has spread.
In 2010, the nonprofit conservancy purchased 80 acres of the defunct Wildflower Golf Course on Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, off Placida Road in western Charlotte County. The property had been slated for development.
Soon after its purchase, the conservancy members discovered the ponds and Lemon Creek running through the property provided a haven for juvenile tarpon. Since then, thanks to grants and donations, the conservancy has worked to restore the property into a healthy habitat. To learn more about the conservancy efforts at Wildflower, visit LemonBayConservancy.org.
The Lemon Bay Conservancy has partnered with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust researching the tarpon in the creek system at the Wildflower Preserve.
"It is important habitat, but it is not sufficient," suggested Aaron Adams, director of science and conservation with the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. He has personally worked with the conservancy at Wildflower.
Both shorelines of Charlotte Harbor — the Burnt Store corridor on the east shore and Cape Haze on the west side — still retain mangrove creeks that are vital to juvenile marine life, Adams said. In 2016, the trust established its Juvenile Tarpon Habitat Initiative.
More than 50 percent of Florida's mangrove creeks plowed under for development. The trust has been documenting and mapping out the remaining habitats and how best to protect those habitats, not only from development but from subsequent septic tank seepage and runoff. The trust is working on a mapping that Charlotte and other jurisdictions can incorporate into their land use and comprehensive plans.
"I think it will be a good start," Adams said of the preservation efforts on Cape Haze.
To learn more about the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, visit BonefishTarponTrust.org.
