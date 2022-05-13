County commissioners are set to talk about setting density levels for future development on the Cape Haze peninsula near Englewood. Members of the Friends of Cape Haze advocacy group believe less will be more.
MURDOCK — The site of a Charlotte County workshop to garner public opinion on future residential density in Cape Haze has been moved.
"In order to have sufficient spaces/room for this meeting, the first roundtable meeting location has been changed," Charlotte County principal planner Jie Shao notified TheDaily Sun in an email Friday.
The first of two public workshops is set for 1- 4 p.m. Wednesday at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. The location for the second workshop will be decided later.
Charlotte County commissioners asked for public workshops to hear "all opinions" about how much residential destiny will be appropriate for future mixed-use developments.
Much of the conversation centered on the Placida area, near where Gasparilla Road, Placida Road and the Boca Grande Causeway converge. An upscale development is already planned for the previous Placida Fishery site there, and developers are looking at other parcels in the vicinity.
A week ago, county planners presented commissioners with three options:
• To set the maximum density at 30 dwelling units per acre for properties outside of the Coastal High Hazard Area and for properties west of the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor. Within the designated high-hazard areas in Cape Haze, no more than 15 dwelling units per acre would be permitted.
• Limiting maximum densities to 15 dwelling units per acre west of the Myakka and Charlotte Harbor.
• Limiting maximum densities to 15 units per acre, and limiting the affected area to properties along the Boca Grande Causeway to the swing bridge, properties at the junction of Placida and Gasparilla roads.
While the Friends of Cape Haze and others thought the second option was the most palatable of the three, others felt the options infringed upon property owners rights.
The commissioners voted unanimously to hold the workshops and see what emerges from West County.
